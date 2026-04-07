Home » Elliot Anderson: Man United preparing bold new push this week to land star

Elliot Anderson: Man United preparing bold new push this week to land star

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Elliot Anderson


Manchester United are reportedly set to accelerate their pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson this week.

Top target

United are prioritising midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window, having spent most of last summer’s budget on bolstering the attacking department.

Casemiro’s confirmation that he will leave United in January upon the expiry of his contract, combined with the uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte’s future, has made the club’s need for additions in the middle of the park even more urgent.

United are looking at a number of options, including Anderson, Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). However, Anderson appears to be the club’s priority target. He has emerged as one of the best and most consistent midfielders in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

Anderson has also broken into the England team and seems poised for a prominent role under Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup.

United are not alone in their admiration for City. His former employers, Newcastle, are also keen on a reunion, while Manchester City are widely seen as favourites to secure his signature.

But the Red Devils have not given up hope and are still firmly in the hotly-contested race to snap up Anderson.

According to UtdDistrict, United are set to hold discussions with Anderson’s camp this week to try and steal a march on their rivals.

Anderson update

UtdDistrict claim, “With United currently behind City in the race for Anderson, they have legwork to make up.”

“Roundtable understands that Michael Carrick’s club are due to hold fresh talks with the England international’s representatives this week via intermediaries as they continue to explore the possibility of securing his signature at Old Trafford.”

The report notes that Anderson is valued at north of £100 million.

Anderson has made 31 Premier League appearances this term, contributing two goals and as many assists. Meanwhile, United return to action on 13 April when they welcome historic rivals Leeds United to Old Trafford.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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