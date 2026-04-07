Endrick: Man United target makes bold Sir Bobby Charlton claim

Real Madrid forward Endrick has explained his admiration for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. The teenage forward caught the eye with Palmeiras before earning a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024.

Endrick was in and out of the starting XI under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, but became a peripheral figure following the arrival of Xabi Alonso last summer. United were among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the winter transfer window, but the player ended up joining Lyon on a six-month loan.

The Brazilian has brought his career back on track following the move to France. The 19 year old has registered six goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club so far.

Endrick Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 10 9 3 4 1 1 778' Coupe de France 3 3 2 1 1 - 252' UEFA Europa League 2 2 1 - - - 157' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 11' LaLiga 1 0 - - - 1 11' Copa del Rey 1 1 - - - - 77' Total 18 15 6 5 2 2 1,286'

His future is likely to be subject to speculation once again this summer, and a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are leading the race for his signature. The teenager’s admiration for Charlton could also work to the Red Devils’ advantage in this race.

Endrick’s surprise Charlton claim

Endrick scored his first goal for the Brazil senior side as a 17 year old against England at Wembley, but it was his post-match comments that caught the attention of pundits and United fans alike. He said: “A guy who is an idol here is also Bobby Charlton.”

“Playing in the stadium Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted – these are very important memories for me.”

His comments took everyone by surprise, given that the legendary Englishman played more than three decades before the Brazilian was born. However, it also proved the immense popularity of Charlton, who sadly passed away in 2023 but remains one of United’s greatest-ever players.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and achieved tremendous success with the Red Devils, while also guiding the Three Lions to their only World Cup triumph in 1966. A survivor of the tragic Munich disaster and a Ballon d’Or winner, Charlton’s story remains one of inspiration. Endrick has now shared an insight into his admiration for the United legend.

Learning about Charlton from video games

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Endrick revealed that he learned about Charlton while playing video games. He said: “I’m a big fan of EA Sports FC and play a lot of Ultimate Team, where the most desired players are the Icons. Besides Bobby Charlton, I also like playing with Ruud Gullit. I started learning about Charlton’s history because he was a striker, but also played as a midfielder and defended very well too.”

“I like learning about the history of the players that I get but I don’t know very well, so I researched him and saw he played for Manchester United, won the European Cup and was loved by the local fans. I liked his story and used him a lot in the game because he has an amazing shot. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to meet him, but I’ve seen clips of him on TikTok.”

His comments also saw him nicknamed “Bobby” by Real Madrid players, and Endrick insists it is evidence of the camaraderie behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu. He added: “I always take it as a joke and like the nickname. It shows how good the atmosphere is at Real Madrid.”

“But when it’s time to work seriously, they call me by my name and we focus on doing our best. Here at Lyon, the nickname hasn’t caught on – they just call me Endrick.”

Final Thoughts

Endrick is highly rated on the European circuit and United could return for him if he continues his good run at Groupama Stadium. However, it is unclear if the Brazilian will be a priority, given that the Red Devils will prioritise a midfielder this summer.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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