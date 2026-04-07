Karim Coulibaly: Man United join rivals in race for Werder Bremen starlet

Manchester United have dispatched scouts to watch Karim Coulibaly – but face competition from their bitter rivals for the German starlet, according to a well-placed source.

German Giant

Coulibaly has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga this season after a series of impressive displays at the heart of Werder Bremen’s defence. The 18-year-old centre-back has played 22 times for Die Grün-Weißen, becoming an integral part of the side in spite of his age.

Already possessing an imposing 6’3 frame, the Germany under-21 international retains outstanding speed for a defender of his size – a rare combination which every top European side aspires to have in their backline.

Furthermore, Coulibaly is left-footed, offering the type of comfort in possession that every world-class centre-back must have in their arsenal. His first touch is excellent and he already demonstrates a high level of tactical understanding.

There is even a sense that the Oldenburg native may have a long-term future as a defensive midfielder, such is his ease on the ball and ability to dominate large spaces in transition.

“The intrigue surrounding Karim Coulibaly stems from the scarcity of his profile. Elite-level left-footed centre-backs are the unicorns of the transfer market, serving as the essential building blocks for teams intent on building from the back,” Total Football Analysis concludes.

United on the hunt

It’s little wonder, therefore, that a host of clubs across the continent are keeping tabs on his situation at the Weser Stadium, with England’s elite looking ready to battle for his signature this summer.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano contends a “big race” is underway for Coulibaly, with Newcastle and “five more clubs around Europe” taking an interest.

A different report mentions Chelsea as a potential suitor, while another says Paris Saint-Germain are hot on his heels at the behest of Luis Enrique, as per Total Football Analysis.

“It is a rise that has not gone unnoticed by the continent’s elite; scouts from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have become permanent fixtures at the Weserstadion, with reports from Bild and Deichstube suggesting that Luis Enrique has placed the young German-Ivorian at the top of his summer shortlist for Les Parisiens.”

However, a well-placed source reveals United scouts have also been closely monitoring Coulibaly’s performances this season. Arsenal and Manchester City are similarly mentioned as suitors.

The Red Devils are understood to be considering defensive reinforcements, with an eye on a potential successor to Harry Maguire, given the 33-year-old England international is set to sign a short-term contract extension to remain at Old Trafford next year.

If United signed Coulibaly to play alongside Leny Yoro in defence, or Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, it could prove a masterstroke in forming an outstanding partnership in not one, but two key areas of the pitch.

Romano concludes that the German starlet is “prepared for a new chapter in the summer” – with INEOS hoping it will come in a red shirt at Old Trafford, instead of a rival elsewhere in England.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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