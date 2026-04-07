Mamadou Sangare: United vs Chelsea for midfield gem



Manchester United will need to recruit more than one midfielder in the summer if the latest rumours are true.

Casemiro has already announced his departure once the current campaign concludes, and despite his resurgent form and the club’s fanbase and his teammates urging him to stay, a U-turn is not expected.

Then there is Manuel Ugarte. Signed as the Brazilian‘s successor, the Uruguayan has proven to be a major dud, and INEOS are determined to cut their losses once the transfer window opens.

This effectively means the Red Devils will need at least two new midfield signings, and the plan is to sign an elite Premier League-proven midfielder for the first profile.

Mamadou Sangare emerges as a solid option

The likes of Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali are among the top targets, with both expected to cost a bomb.

Both are unlikely to be recruited due to the costs involved; hence, the co-owners are keeping multiple low-cost backup options ready.

One among them is RC Lens’ midfield enforcer, Mamadou Sangaré. The Malian has proven to be a revelation since signing for the Ligue 1 side last summer.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the French side, registering three goals and as many assists in the process.

What a season Mamadou Sangare is having

His tremendous form has seen Lens occupy second spot in the Ligue 1 table, with The Blood and Gold pushing Paris Saint-Germain all the way.

Naturally, the Malian’s form has attracted the interest of bigwigs including United, their Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Juventus.

According to TuttoJuve, Lens would ideally like to keep a hold of their midfield talisman, but the chance to make a huge profit from his sale is also interesting the club’s top brass.

Signed for a mere €8 million from Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga, Lens will demand more than €30 million from his sale.

Price and Lens’ stance

“Mamadou Sangaré is heating up the transfer market: top European clubs are interested in him, while Lens are considering a transfer.

“The 2002-born Malian midfielder is attracting the attention of big clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus after his stellar performances for the Giallorossi.

“Faced with this strong interest, Lens management is maintaining a cautious stance on the player’s future, tied to the club by a contract until 2030. Recruiter Miloud Gaid stressed that the final decision will rest exclusively with the club’s top management.

“While the coaching staff would like to retain Sangaré, especially with a view to a potential European competition, they also haven’t ruled out opening up new transfer opportunities. The club therefore faces a dilemma: focus on technical continuity or capitalize on this favorable moment to secure a record transfer.”

Why United need him

Mamadou Sangaré ranks in the top 98th percentile for dribbles completed and in the top 100th percentile for duels won among his Ligue 1 peers, highlighting his ability both with and without the ball (via fotmob).

INEOS know the French market well due to their OGC Nice ownership and Mamadou Sangaré represents a market opportunity, one that United need to grab.

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