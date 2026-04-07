Marcus Rashford: Ferdinand makes bold claim on United loanee

Marcus Rashford’s decision to leave Manchester United last summer to move to Barcelona on a season-long loan has turned out to be a masterstroke. Once considered the next best thing to emerge out of Carrington, the Englishman’s career had stagnated after one outstanding campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Rashford registered 30 goals and 12 assists in 56 outings under the Dutch manager in the 2022/23 campaign but struggled for consistency the following term. Things went from bad to worse after Ten Hag lost his job and Ruben Amorim took over in November 2024.

Rashford had a fallout with the Portuguese head coach, joined Aston Villa on loan in January last year, and moved to Barcelona six months later. The Englishman has been a revelation at Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals and registering 13 assists in 38 games.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 25 15 5 8 2 - 1,417' UEFA Champions League 9 4 5 4 - - 484' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 40 22 11 13 2 - 2,182'

The Catalans have an option to sign him permanently for £26 million this summer, although they are reportedly trying to get a deal done for less. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that United are also considering their prodigal son’s possible return this summer. Club legend Rio Ferdinand, however, believes that door is now closed.

Rashford’s United chapter is over

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Ferdinand insisted that Barcelona have an unbelievable deal on their hands. He said: “If Barcelona get him for the reported £26m that we’re talking about and they get that version of Marcus Rashford, that is an absolute robbery, it’s a steal.”

“I just say good luck to him, I want him to do well, because I’ve seen him grow as a young player at United and good luck to him in that sense.”

Asked if he would take Rashford back at United, Ferdinand gave a straightforward response, stating: “Absolutely! If Marcus Rashford is playing like that… that goal there is Marcus Rashford. That isn’t a surprise.”

“We’re not sitting here going, ‘Oh my God, did you see what Marcus Rashford did the other day? Never knew he could do that!’… no no, that’s what we expect, that’s what Marcus Rashford has made us feel is the norm with him because he’s that good.”

“Potentially he’s that good, it’s just that we haven’t seen it for a while at Manchester United and there’s obviously reasons behind that.”

However, the former England defender went on to acknowledge that the 28 year old’s time at Old Trafford is all but over, adding: “But let’s forget that now, that page is turned. He’s now at Barcelona, ten goals, ten assists this season, what a loan signing he has been for Barcelona if you look at it like that. Would you have that Marcus Rashford back [at Manchester United]? 100 per cent, but I think that ship has sailed.”

Heart set on Camp Nou stay

While the player’s future remains far from resolved, Ferdinand is convinced that Rashford has his heart set on continuing his association with Barcelona. The former player stated: “I think Marcus Rashford is looking forward, I think deep down he’ll want to go to Barcelona and I just hope that actually materialises for him.”

“Is he playing consistently like the Rashford that we knew before? I’d argue probably not. But we’re seeing more glimpses of it that would be making me go, ‘I’d bet on that’, and if I was Barcelona then I’d take him.”

Final Thoughts

It is always unfortunate when an academy graduate has to leave the club, especially someone like Rashford, who has scored 139 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 appearances. The Englishman’s immediate future now appears to be away from Old Trafford, and a permanent exit will suit all parties involved.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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