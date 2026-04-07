Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee’s Barcelona move in jeopardy

Manchester United have numerous players they will want to offload this summer. The Red Devils are primed to make a splash this summer in the transfer window, and potential qualification for the Champions League next season would help a lot.

Another factor would be the ability to offload a significant number of unwanted players currently in the squad and out on loan. Marcus Rashford is one such player who does not seem to have any real future at the club, in spite of impressing on loan at FC Barcelona.

Return to starting line-up

The England international started the season really well, especially in the Champions League, regularly scoring for the Blaugrana.

Nonetheless, since the winter, his form has dropped and his minutes have also declined for the Catalan side.

With the injury to Raphinha, though, he now has a big chance to help consolidate his place in next season’s squad.

He got off to the perfect start by scoring a great goal in the club’s vital 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the league last weekend.

Indecision

The player now has 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and has spoken out on numerous occasions that he wants to stay at the club long-term.

Nonetheless, in spite of his relatively low asking price of €30 million (£26 million), Barcelona are yet to commit to doing a deal.

Head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have previously been complimentary of the player and have hinted that they would like to do the deal this summer.

Although Barcelona’s precarious financial situation is forcing them to consider cheaper options this summer, and even after Rashford’s impressive match against Atletico, Flick was rather non-committal on the topic of the Englishman’s future.

In comments carried by The Sun, Flick gave a concerning response to Rashford’s future.

Commenting on the match he said, “I’m very happy with Marcus. He has shown his quality and he scored an important goal.”

The German added, “I can’t say anything about his future, we have to focus on the matches until the end of the season.”

Marcus Rashford stats vs Atletico Madrid

Metric Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.31 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.21 Big chances created 1 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Accurate passes 30/33 (91%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 26/27 (96%) Passes in own half (acc.) 4/6 (67%) Long balls (accurate) 2/2 (100%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.5 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 1 Touches 51 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 7 (2) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 14 Total carrying distance 101 m Carries 10 Progressive carries 5 Total progression 89.6 m Progressive carrying distance 72.9 m Longest progressive carry 35.5 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 11 (3) Dribbled past 0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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