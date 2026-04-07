Home » Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee’s Barcelona move in jeopardy

Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee’s Barcelona move in jeopardy

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have numerous players they will want to offload this summer. The Red Devils are primed to make a splash this summer in the transfer window, and potential qualification for the Champions League next season would help a lot.

Another factor would be the ability to offload a significant number of unwanted players currently in the squad and out on loan. Marcus Rashford is one such player who does not seem to have any real future at the club, in spite of impressing on loan at FC Barcelona.

Return to starting line-up

The England international started the season really well, especially in the Champions League, regularly scoring for the Blaugrana.

Nonetheless, since the winter, his form has dropped and his minutes have also declined for the Catalan side.

With the injury to Raphinha, though, he now has a big chance to help consolidate his place in next season’s squad.

He got off to the perfect start by scoring a great goal in the club’s vital 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the league last weekend.

Indecision

The player now has 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and has spoken out on numerous occasions that he wants to stay at the club long-term.

Nonetheless, in spite of his relatively low asking price of €30 million (£26 million), Barcelona are yet to commit to doing a deal.

Head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have previously been complimentary of the player and have hinted that they would like to do the deal this summer.

Although Barcelona’s precarious financial situation is forcing them to consider cheaper options this summer, and even after Rashford’s impressive match against Atletico, Flick was rather non-committal on the topic of the Englishman’s future.

In comments carried by The Sun, Flick gave a concerning response to Rashford’s future.

Commenting on the match he said, “I’m very happy with Marcus. He has shown his quality and he scored an important goal.”

The German added, “I can’t say anything about his future, we have to focus on the matches until the end of the season.”

Marcus Rashford stats vs Atletico Madrid

MetricValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.31
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.21
Big chances created1
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)1 (1)
Accurate passes30/33 (91%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)26/27 (96%)
Passes in own half (acc.)4/6 (67%)
Long balls (accurate)2/2 (100%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.5
Shots on target2
Shots blocked0
Offsides1
Touches51
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)7 (2)
Was fouled1
Possession lost14
Total carrying distance101 m
Carries10
Progressive carries5
Total progression89.6 m
Progressive carrying distance72.9 m
Longest progressive carry35.5 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)11 (3)
Dribbled past0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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