Michael Carrick delivers honest take on Harry Maguire’s new contract



Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has opened up on the club’s decision to award Harry Maguire a new deal.

Here to stay

Earlier on Tuesday, United announced that Maguire had put pen to paper on a new one-year contract, ending all speculation about his future.

United retain the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months.

He was set to leave the club as a free agent and talks had been ongoing, with the club eager to keep him, but on reduced wages.

Maguire is believed to have turned down significant wages elsewhere in favour of remaining at Old Trafford. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that he was attracting interest from Turkey, Italy and the Premier League.

The defender revealed his delight at extending his stay with the club, praising the direction the team is taking.

Carrick spoke to Sky Sports and hailed Maguire’s resilience, while insisting the decision to keep him was an easy one to make.

Carrick’s Maguire verdict

“I think stability and consistency is important. He’s been through everything at this club and he knows what it’s all about.”

“The way he handles himself, his character…he’s been terrific since I came back. Credit to him for that really. And I think the experience is important.”

“We got a really good mix within the squad of some really good talent and high-end ability-wise. Younger players, we got a good number in what we claim to class as the peak years, and Harry’s obviously at that stage where he is getting a little bit further down the line in terms of career.”

“But it does not diminish the importance of what he can be, and the example and the understanding and a little bit of just knowing what it feels like to be here. So to have him around for longer is fantastic, for all of us at the club.”

Asked whether he was involved in the decision to extend Maguire’s stay, Carrick answered, “No, I was part of the discussions.”

“I think it’s obviously a little bit unique as well in terms of this end of the season. But I think of course in terms of an opinion, I think it’s pretty obvious really in terms of how Harry’s been and what he brings to the group anyway, that it wasn’t a difficult decision.”

Carrick added, “That’s what I mean. I think everyone who was part of it is…everyone’s delighted that it’s worked out and worked out so quickly, really.”

On Maguire being back in the England team, Carrick remarked, “Yeah, well that’s what…he’s been through so much and seen so much and achieved so much in his time and yeah, he’s had some, kind of more challenging times and that kind of shapes you as a person and as a player anyway.”

“It just shows you how well he did for England, again after being out for a period of time and he just stepped in there and played ever so well again. He’s an important part of the team, so it didn’t surprise me at all.”

United are next in action on 13 April when they host arch-rivals Leeds United.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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