Player Ratings: Manchester United U21s 2-4 Real Madrid Castilla



Manchester United Under-21s blew a two-goal lead as they were eliminated from the Premier League International Cup by Real Madrid Castilla in the quarter-finals after extra-time drama.

These are our player ratings for the match. You can read a detailed match report here.

(A score of six is around average.)

Ratings

Will Murdock – 6 – Made a good save from a free-kick but largely could not do much for Real’s goals as they were given time and space to pick their spots in the area.

Louis Jackson – 5 – He was fighting a losing battle from the start as he received little help from Lacey to cover Manu Serrano, who got forward at every opportunity from left-back. Jackson was left exposed as a result and often found himself chasing shadows, with Real Madrid’s first goal coming down his side.

Sonny Aljofree – 6.5 – The most composed of the backline, he defended the box well and was not afraid to get stuck into a challenge and step out from the back.

Tyler Fredricson – 5.5 – He was decent aerially, but his errant back pass led to Real Madrid’s first goal before he was forced off with injury early in the second half.

Godwill Kukonki – 7 – Another impressive display from Kukonki. He was strong in the challenge and even better in possession. He used his strength to hold off challenges and drive down the left wing, but he could have been a bit quicker to react to the long switch of play and cut out the cross for Real’s second goal.

Tyler Fletcher – 6 – Got the assist for United’s first goal with a deft flick on to Moorhouse. Had a good opening half-hour, winning the ball in midfield with lots of energy and linking well with his brother, but fell apart in the second half as he moved deeper in McCormack’s absence.

Rafe McCormack – 7 – His importance was best exemplified by Real’s dominance upon his departure in the second half. Sitting in front of the backline, he mopped up on the edge of the box and stepped forward to cut out any passes through the lines, one such occasion leading to Moorhouse’s goal. Real Madrid took control of the midfield as soon as he exited.

Shea Lacey – 5.5 – Scored United’s second goal from the penalty spot and had some clever touches but did not do enough in attack. He had a few opportunities on the break but slowed the play down too often, which saw chances fizzle out, and his attacking output did not make up for his lack of defensive cover.

Jack Fletcher – 7 – A great first half, he led United’s press which had the opposition scared. He forced a number of turnovers high up the pitch that United ultimately could not take advantage of and was unlucky not to come away with an assist. He moved deeper in midfield in the second half, which made him less effective.

Jack Moorhouse – 8 – His fantastic goal opened the scoring as he burst through and smashed into the net. He was a danger every time he touched the ball, bursting into space through Real Madrid, who resorted to pulling him back when he picked up the ball.

Chido Obi – 6 – Very good off the ball, he made a clever run to open space for Moorhouse on United’s first goal and then his pressing won the penalty for the second. However, his in-possession play did not match that of his out-of-possession work. A mix of poor decision-making and execution saw a number of chances go to waste on the night.

Substitutes

Dan Armer – 5 – Was not strong enough in the challenge and allowed too many free shots to be taken around the edge of the box.

Samuel Lusale – 6.5 – Looked a threat off the bench, with his pace being United’s main source of attack late on, but he never found the final touch.

Finley McAllister – 6 – Added a bit more structure to the midfield but never really got a hold of the match.

Noah Ajayi – 6 – Was introduced in the number ten spot, where he looked lost before going wide, where he improved with a couple of darting runs, but only came alive during counter-attacks.

James Overy – 5.5 – Was not really able to make an impact off the bench and inadvertently set up their third goal.

Jacob Watson – 5.5 – He was sloppy in possession and wasted a couple of attacking opportunities late on with wayward passes.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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