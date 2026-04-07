Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr clears the air amid Man United transfer talk



Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has set the record straight on his future, even as rumours continue to swirl of a potential switch to Manchester United.

Signing on the cards

Regarded as one of Europe’s elite players for the past half-decade, Vinicius finds himself confronting an increasingly uncertain future at Madrid.

The electric Brazilian winger is entering the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has yet to strike an agreement to extend his stay. Talks between his camp and Madrid have been ongoing for months, but they have yet to bear fruit.

This has sparked speculation of a potential exit and United have repeatedly been named as a potential destination for the player.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are among a number of elite European clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Vinicius.

After a difficult start to the season under now-sacked boss Xabi Alonso, Vinicius has regained his form since Alvaro Arbeloa was named as his replacement. The winger has notched an impressive 17 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old spoke to the media and was unsurprisingly asked about his future. He made it clear that Madrid is the club of his dreams, as he expressed confidence that an agreement will eventually be found for him to stay.

Vinicius speaks

He said, “At the right time, I will renew and I will stay here for a long time.”

“Real Madrid is the club of my dreams.”

He added, “I still have a year left on my contract, but I’m very calm. I have the confidence of the president Florentino Pérez.”

🚨💣 Vini Jr on contract talks: “At the right time, I WILL RENEW and I will stay here for a long time”. “Real Madrid is the club of my dreams.” “I still have a year left on my contract, but I'm very calm. I have the confidence of the president Florentino Pérez”. pic.twitter.com/5jXXv7eq8f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2026

While nothing is impossible, Vinicius has made his position on his future so clear that a move to United seems highly unlikely. The rumours are likely a deliberate negotiating tactic and should be treated with scepticism.

Other attacking targets for United include Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), Ilimian Ndiaye (Everton) and Mateus Mane (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social