Revealed: The eight players Paul Scholes wants Man United to sell

Manchester United are preparing for a mass exodus this summer, but club legend Paul Scholes has included some surprising names in the list of players he believes they should offload. The Red Devils are looking ahead to an eventful summer during which they are expected to invest heavily in the squad.

A new midfielder is a priority to offset Casemiro’s impending departure. Several Premier League candidates are being considered at the moment to replace the Brazilian in a move that could cost a massive transfer fee.

There are also plans to upgrade the frontline and sign a new full-back. Recent reports have suggested that United are aiming to raise around £100 million from offloading deadwood.

Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee are likely to leave, while the Red Devils are also expected to permanently offload Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Jadon Sancho. However, Scholes believes that some first team regulars should also follow them out the door.

Scholes wants United to offload Maguire

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes named Harry Maguire among the defenders United should offload this summer. He said: “Look, I think he’s been really good and he’s brought himself back from the dead really.”

“I think he’s been sensational with what he’s done, I’m so so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League and that’s where United should be aiming. I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him then possibly, yeah.”

“It’s Manchester United, you’ve got to be talking about winning the Premier League. If it’s one of four, you’d probably take him but I’d have De Ligt in that as one of four. I think they’re both quite similar but De Ligt is a little bit younger so that’s on his side, he’s a little bit quicker, so I’d probably just go for De Ligt.”

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 14 1 1 3 1 1,205' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 20 15 2 1 4 1 1,306'

The former midfielder also stated that Leny Yoro should be sold, adding: “I think he’s struggled, me. I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him.”

Scholes unimpressed by Patrick Dorgu

Scholes was of the same opinion about Noussair Mazraoui, stating: “Sell. I don’t know where he fits in. He’s been like a right-sided centre-half and they don’t play with three centre-halves anymore. If there’s three centre-halves then you’d probably have him as one of five or six but I think it’s probably time to let him go now.”

The Englishman pointed out that Diogo Dalot could be retained as a squad player, but added that Patrick Dorgu should be offloaded. He said: “They brought him in as a wing-back and he’s not really played much there. I’d probably sell. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him then he’s just a squad player.”

Luke Shaw has been in resurgent form this season, but it has not been enough to convince Scholes, who said: “When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now, and he’s done alright appearance-wise this year, but I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games.”

The correct Casemiro decision

Scholes went on to add that United were correct in letting Casemiro leave, stating: “Yeah, I think it’s right [he’s going]. I think he’s turned his fortunes around, he’s been very good, but United need strengthening in that position massively.”

The Ginger Prince also outlined why Mason Mount should be offloaded, adding: “I’d probably sell him and I like him, he’s a great footballer. But he’s never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I’m not sure what other position he could play and he doesn’t play enough games.”

The Englishman included Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee in his list of players who should be shown the door this summer.

Final Thoughts

United are close to extending Maguire’s stay, while Yoro and Dorgu remain highly rated at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Shaw, Mazraoui and Mount remain decent squad players, so not every fan will agree with Scholes’ assessment.

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