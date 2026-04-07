Ruben Amorim: former Manchester United head coach makes career break decision

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United was brought to an end at the start of the calendar year after a turbulent 14 months that did not go at all to plan for the Portuguese head coach.

The 41-year-old was replaced by Michael Carrick in January, and United have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the change in leadership.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the game, but he will no doubt have been scarred by his experience in Manchester.

No quick return

United’s players just could not get to grips with Amorim’s playing style, and his stubbornness in sticking to his much-maligned 3-5-2 system led to some turgid displays that ultimately proved too much for the board.

Falling out with senior figures at the club over the Christmas period was the final straw, and Amorim was given his marching orders after the 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Since then, Amorim has been linked with a return to his home country to take the top job at Benfica, and there have also been rumours of talks regarding the Portugal national team job.

But, as reported by The Mirror, the former United and Sporting CP boss has no intention of returning to the touchline just yet.

The report states Amorim is enjoying his rest period after the United sacking and that a return to management “isn’t high on the agenda” as things stand.

Amorim is said to be “relishing” his break from the game and spent his Easter period in Rio de Janeiro, lapping up the sunshine that he was starved of during his time in Manchester.

Back at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, United are working hard to ensure they finish the season strongly and qualify for next year’s Champions League – something that looked unlikely under the tutelage of Amorim.

Carrick’s rejuvenated side are currently nicely placed in third position in the Premier League and are hot favourites to end the campaign in one of the coveted top four spots.

Ironically, United return to action against Leeds United at Old Trafford, with Carrick desperate to go one better than his predecessor and win what will be an all-important three points.

A win will not only push United closer to their goal of a top-four finish but will further improve Carrick’s chances of securing the head coach role on a permanent basis in the summer.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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