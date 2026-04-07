“The ultimate honour”: Harry Maguire reacts after signing new United deal



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has shared his reaction after putting pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at the club.

Here to stay

Earlier on Tuesday morning, journalist Andy Mitten broke the news that Maguire had already signed his new contract.

The England international’s previous terms were set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he would have departed as a free agent.

Negotiations between the club and Maguire’s camp had been ongoing for an extended period but it was not until last month that a breakthrough was found.

United were keen to keep him amidst his fantastic form under caretaker boss Michael Carrick. Maguire has been a key player under Carrick, starting every game that the legendary midfielder has taken charge of. He also recently earned a recall to the England squad and will be hoping to feature prominently at this summer’s World Cup.

Mitten revealed that Maguire’s new contract will keep him at Old Trafford at least until 2027. United have the option of extending his stay by an additional 12 months.

The club have announced as much in an official statement.

Reactions

Maguire said, “Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.”

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.”

He added, “You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad.”

Here to stay 💪 pic.twitter.com/Qsa282HyC3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2026

“The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, remarked, “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.”

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”

United return to action on 13 April, but Maguire will not be available to Carrick for selection due to the red card he picked up in the previous outing at Bournemouth.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social