Tomas Aranda: United make key decision in pursuit of Boca Juniors ace

Manchester United have set their sights on another jewel emerging from Argentina as they look to strengthen a key position in the squad. The Red Devils have signed some of the best young talents in the world in recent transfer windows and the trend is expected to continue this summer.

The midfield remains INEOS’ priority at the moment, and several Premier League stars are already being eyed for the job. The English giants are targeting a replacement for Casemiro, who will end his stay at Old Trafford this summer.

With Manuel Ugarte expected to be offloaded as well, United could even be tempted to sign two midfielders to add more cover to the middle of the park. The Red Devils need a combative player like Elliot Anderson to forge a long-term partnership with Kobbie Mainoo at the heart of the midfield.

However, the Premier League giants could also be tempted to lay down succession plans for Bruno Fernandes, who will turn 32 in September. It now appears that they have found a candidate for the job at Boca Juniors.

United want Tomas Aranda

According to El Intransigente, United and Chelsea are planning to move for Tomas Aranda this summer. The 19 year old has been a revelation since breaking into the first team in January following a series of injuries to senior players.

Aranda is among a few academy graduates who were offered the chance to stake a claim for a first-team place, and the youngster has taken it with both hands. The Argentine attacking midfielder has already registered 11 appearances for the first team and has impressed one and all.

Aranda scored his first goal for the South American giants against Instituto at La Bombonera, while he also played a key role in the win over Talleres in Córdoba. His ability to instantly improve the team and make things happen with the ball has not gone unnoticed.

His efforts have seen him earn a call-up for the Argentina Under-20 team. He was also invited to train with La Albiceleste during the recent international break, where he was ecstatic after rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi.

Boca want him to stay

El Intransigente have already tipped Aranda to become an important player for the national team, adding: “He is set to become a key player for the national team in the short to medium term. What’s more, he possesses tremendous pace in one-on-one situations. He is bold and plays as if he had already played over 50 matches in the top flight.”

The report insists that despite rising interest in his services in Europe, Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme is keen to hold on to him for at least a couple of years. The report states: “These qualities, along with his playing style and personality, have caught the attention of European giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea, who have already put him on their radar.”

“They are aware of Boca’s interest and will attempt to secure his signature in June. For this reason, Boca are on high alert, and Juan Román Riquelme is refusing to sell him, as he wants to keep him at the club to enjoy his services for at least another year or two.”

Tomas Aranda Stats: 2026 Season

Competition Club Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Torneo Apertura CA Boca Juniors 10 5 1 - 2 - 537' Copa Argentina CA Boca Juniors 1 0 - - - - 15' Copa LPF Proyección Apertura CA Boca Juniors II 1 1 1 - - - 82' Total - 12 6 2 - 2 - 634'

Final Thoughts

Fernandes’ contract expires in 2027, but recent reports suggest that United are eager to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. The Portuguese has arguably been the Red Devils’ best signing in the last decade and is the one who makes the team tick right now.

Given his influence on the pitch, it is imperative that the Premier League giants lay down succession plans for their talisman. Fernandes still has a few years of top-level football left in him before someone like Aranda takes over.

The Argentine is under contract with Boca until 2029, but United could tempt them by signing the player and offering to loan him back. The teenager appears destined for great things, so United could live to regret if they allow him to join a rival.

Featured image Marcelo Endelli via Getty Images

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