Amadou Onana: Man United ramp up pursuit of Aston Villa warrior

Manchester United have identified Amadou Onana as a key target, with a growing sense that the Aston Villa enforcer could leave the Birmingham side this summer on one key condition, according to Sky Sports.

Fixing the Engine Room

The Red Devils are prioritising an overhaul of their midfield unit as Casemiro, the team’s defensive lynchpin, will depart at the end of the season after INEOS decided against extending the Brazilian’s contract.

Furthermore, the future of Manuel Ugarte – signed from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 – is increasingly precarious, given that the 24-year-old Uruguay international has failed to live up to the billing of his £50.5 million capture.

This situation leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the sole representative in the middle of the pitch, with Bruno Fernandes having been redeployed as a No.10 since Michael Carrick took the reins from Ruben Amorim in January.

The 20-year-old Carrington graduate was ostracised by Amorim, having failed to start a single Premier League match this season under him. Had the Portuguese coach remained in place, Mainoo undoubtedly would have left on loan in January – with Serie A champions Napoli hot on his tail.

Instead, the English starlet has been reborn under Carrick, and the club are close to agreeing a contract extension. INEOS consider him a “cornerstone” of their project and are keen to lock down his future before the campaign ends.

The uncertainty over his partners in midfield, however, has created the urgent need for at least two new options to arrive at Old Trafford this summer. Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) is understood to be the primary target, while Carlos Baleba (Brighton), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) are also on the radar.

The club’s hierarchy are focusing on options with Premier League experience after the success in transforming the misfiring attack last summer by signing Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. This guiding principle has led United to add Onana to their wish list – a midfielder with the perfect profile to play alongside Mainoo.

Midfield Monster

Sky Sports report Sacha Tavolieri reveals the 24-year-old Belgian, who will star for his country at the World Cup in June, is a “standout” name for United.

Prior to completing a £50 million switch from Everton to Aston Villa, he had “turned down” advances from M16, leading to a pivot towards Ugarte. But the Red Devils look set to correct this mistake, with Tavolieri contending a “significant fee” could prise him away from Villa Park.

One of the key attributes that must be considered is Casemiro’s aerial strength, in both boxes. Standing 6’5″, with a freakish combination of strength and speed, Onana fits the bill perfectly, offering the type of ground-eating runner United need in midfield, and the imposing frame at either end of the pitch.

An important factor which could sway his availability is whether Villa qualify for the Champions League next season – something which had appeared a foregone conclusion just a few months ago. However, Unai Emery’s team are in freefall at the minute, having dropped from a secure position in third to an uncomfortable fourth, with Liverpool and Chelsea hot on their tails.

The Villans are also in a precarious position financially, with the prospect of missing out on Europe’s elite competition a major blow which could force the sales of key assets, such as Onana.

Final Thoughts

At 24, with a wealth of Premier League experience and outstanding physical attributes, Onana ticks a lot of the boxes INEOS are seeking to fill this summer as they rebuild their midfield. This is further strengthened by his compatibility with both Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in a trio.

While Villa will look to drive a hard bargain for the former LOSC Lille powerhouse, their economic fragility could see United launch an aggressive raid to bring a player to the Theatre of Dreams that has been a long-term target for the club.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images

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