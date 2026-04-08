Angelo Stiller: Stuttgart’s secret edge that could complicate Man United’s move



Stuttgart reportedly have a surprise factor that could give them the edge over Manchester United during negotiations for Angelo Stiller.

Swoop on the cards

United are widely believed to be prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.

Casemiro will part ways with the club at the end of the season while there is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte, who is attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Ajax.

The names that feature at the top of United’s wishlist are Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). That said, each of these players is expected to command a fee of no less than £100 million, representing a significant financial commitment, even for a club with Champions League qualification secured.

United may have to explore slightly cheaper alternatives, particularly if they want to make more than one addition in the middle of the park. This is where the likes of Stiller come in.

United’s admiration for Stiller has been well-documented over the past few months. Club chief Christopher Vivell is said to be an avid fan of the Bundesliga midfield maestro.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Real Madrid are also eyeing a swoop for Stiller. It’s understood that he is protected by a €40m release clause. Now, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Stuttgart can pay Stiller, described as “world-class” by his teammate Chema Andres, €2m and wipe out his release clause, giving them the power to demand whatever sum they feel is sufficient for the player.

Stiller latest

Plettenberg wrote on X, “As revealed in March 2025 and confirmed again: VfB Stuttgart can buy out Angelo Stiller’s release clause (up to €40m) at any time for around €2m.”

“Stiller cannot reject it, receives the payment immediately, and his contract (until 2028) remains unchanged – only the clause is removed.”

“After that, his transfer fee would be freely negotiable, and he would be allowed to leave the club if a top offer arrives.”

“Premier League clubs are interested.”

🚨💶 As revealed in March 2025 and confirmed again: VfB Stuttgart can buy out Angelo #Stiller’s release clause (up to €40m) at any time for around €2m. Stiller cannot reject it, receives the payment immediately, and his contract (until 2028) remains unchanged – only the clause… pic.twitter.com/gxY8n9cjRP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 7, 2026

Whether Stuttgart will actually use this mechanism to try and extract additional funds from interested parties such as United remains to be seen.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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