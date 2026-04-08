Home » Angelo Stiller: Stuttgart’s secret edge that could complicate Man United’s move

Angelo Stiller: Stuttgart’s secret edge that could complicate Man United’s move

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Angelo Stiller


Stuttgart reportedly have a surprise factor that could give them the edge over Manchester United during negotiations for Angelo Stiller.

Swoop on the cards

United are widely believed to be prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.

Casemiro will part ways with the club at the end of the season while there is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte, who is attracting interest from the likes of Juventus, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Ajax.

The names that feature at the top of United’s wishlist are Sandro Tonali (Newcastle), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace). That said, each of these players is expected to command a fee of no less than £100 million, representing a significant financial commitment, even for a club with Champions League qualification secured.

United may have to explore slightly cheaper alternatives, particularly if they want to make more than one addition in the middle of the park. This is where the likes of Stiller come in.

United’s admiration for Stiller has been well-documented over the past few months. Club chief Christopher Vivell is said to be an avid fan of the Bundesliga midfield maestro.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Real Madrid are also eyeing a swoop for Stiller. It’s understood that he is protected by a €40m release clause. Now, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Stuttgart can pay Stiller, described as “world-class” by his teammate Chema Andres, €2m and wipe out his release clause, giving them the power to demand whatever sum they feel is sufficient for the player.

Stiller latest

Plettenberg wrote on X, “As revealed in March 2025 and confirmed again: VfB Stuttgart can buy out Angelo Stiller’s release clause (up to €40m) at any time for around €2m.”

“Stiller cannot reject it, receives the payment immediately, and his contract (until 2028) remains unchanged – only the clause is removed.”

“After that, his transfer fee would be freely negotiable, and he would be allowed to leave the club if a top offer arrives.”

“Premier League clubs are interested.”

Whether Stuttgart will actually use this mechanism to try and extract additional funds from interested parties such as United remains to be seen.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Mateus Fernandes: Fierce rivals enter transfer race as...

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr clears the air amid...

Elliot Anderson: Man United preparing bold new push...

Compelling new reasons why United have to unleash...

Elliot Anderson has made his choice between United...

Marcus Rashford: Ferdinand makes bold claim on United...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.