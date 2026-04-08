Denzel Dumfries to Man United: what is being reported in Italy

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports.

It is widely believed that United are keen on signing a new left-back to provide solid competition for Luke Shaw. However, their options on the opposite flank are far from convincing either.

Both Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui excel in build-up play but struggle to stretch defences and create regular chances.

Manchester United showing strong interest in Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is regarded as one of Europe’s best attacking right-backs.

The Dutchman has been directly involved in 51 goals in 200 appearances for the Serie A giants, impressing as both a right-back and a right-sided wing-back under different managers.

The 6ft 2in tall Inter man possesses explosive pace and an exceptional sense of space and timing in the final third for a defender.

According to L’Interista, Dumfries will be one of the hottest names in the summer following Inter’s failure to find an agreement over a renewal. In particular, the Netherlands international has “strong interest” from the Premier League.

Denzel Dumfries’ contract situation alerts Premier League sides

It is claimed that Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all chasing Dumfries.

These clubs are thought to be lining up to secure the two-time Champions League finalist’s services in the summer, as his contract reportedly includes a very appealing €25 million release clause (£21.7m).

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants want to offer the 29-year-old a one-year extension worth €5m net per year and remove the said clause.

Dumfries is yet to agree to these terms, as his priority is to focus on finishing the season on a strong note. Nevertheless, the Premier League is “ready” to pounce on the opportunity.

In a separate report, L’Interista suggested that the personal terms would be easily agreed as his suitors, including United, would not have any problem meeting his contract demands.

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