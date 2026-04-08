Harry Maguire: Amad reveals United defender’s key dressing room role

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has praised Harry Maguire’s leadership qualities after the defender signed a one-year extension at Old Trafford, with an option of an additional year. The Englishman’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of this campaign, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Maguire had previously revealed that he was in talks to extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams. The veteran defender, who recently turned 34 years old, has been a rock at the back of late, especially under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

This season, Maguire has made 20 appearances in all competitions, including 15 starts, and scored two goals. While he suffered from thigh problems in the first half of the campaign, the Englishman has started every game under Carrick.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 18 14 1 1 3 1 1,205' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 20 15 2 1 4 1 1,306'

United’s decision to hand Maguire an extension highlights the player’s important role in the club’s near future. Amad has now revealed how the Englishman has been a big presence in the dressing room as well.

A dressing-room leader

Speaking to the press while in Ireland for a four-day training camp, Amad revealed that Maguire is one of the leaders in the dressing room. The Ivorian said: “Harry has been a good captain, even if Bruno is the captain.”

“But Harry’s been one of them. He’s a big leader in the dressing room. He’s talk to everyone, especially for the young lad who is coming from the academy. So it’s very important for the team and we are really happy for his extension and we want to have him many, many, many years in the club.”

Maguire was handed the armband by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the departure of Ashley Young in 2020. The Englishman initially held the position under former manager Erik ten Hag as well, even winning the EFL Cup.

However, the Dutch manager opted to remove Maguire from the role in the summer of 2023, and handed Bruno Fernandes the armband. The Portuguese maestro has been United’s skipper ever since.

Maguire’s redemption at Old Trafford

Maguire arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a reported £80 million fee, which remains a world-record fee for a defender. Despite being the world’s costliest defender, the Englishman has divided opinion among fans and pundits for much of his United spell.

Maguire was close to departing Old Trafford in the summer of 2023, when West Ham United reportedly offered him a lifeline. However, the veteran defender decided to stay and fight for his place instead, and he has now been rewarded.

The Englishman forced his way into the starting XI at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign following Raphael Varane’s exit. Ten Hag’s departure and the arrival of Ruben Amorim worked in Maguire’s favour, as he was a natural fit in the Portuguese head coach’s 3-4-3 system.

Maguire has held his position under Carrick, switching effortlessly to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and he recently revealed that he prefers to operate in a back four.

Final Thoughts

From being a peripheral figure under Ten Hag to earning a new contract, Maguire’s redemption story at Old Trafford highlights his resilience and character. The veteran defender’s continued presence will be a boon for younger defenders like Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven, while his leadership qualities will also be an asset as United seek to regain their glory days.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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