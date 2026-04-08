Harry Maguire: David Beckham wanted United star at Inter Miami



Manchester United have agreed a new contract with Harry Maguire, marking a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the player.

He was close to being sold under Erik ten Hag, with the Red Devils even agreeing a fee with West Ham, only for wage issues to scupper the deal.

The Dutch manager had even stripped the Englishman of the club captaincy, but Maguire persevered and is now the first name on the team sheet under Michael Carrick.

The former Leicester City star had offers to leave in January, only for the caretaker head coach to block all exit routes.

Harry Maguire, a man in demand

Saudi Pro League sides were also sniffing about, but the new one-year deal, which also includes an option to extend it by a year, now means the England international is going nowhere in the summer.

Interestingly, The Sun have added that United legend and Inter Miami owner Sir David Beckham was keen on bringing the centre-back to the MLS.

They did contact the 33-year-old’s camp but Harry Maguire wants to retire at United, and subsequently work on his coaching badges at Old Trafford.

“HARRY MAGUIRE snubbed Sir David Beckham’s offer of a mega-money Inter Miami move and wants to finish his career at Manchester United.

Harry Maguire wants to stay at United for the rest of his career

“The England defender, 33, was due to become a free agent in the summer but has extended his Red Devils contract by one year, with an option for a further 12 months.

“His form led to interest from MLS side Inter Miami, co-owned by United and England legend Beckham, and Italian champions Napoli. Maguire wants to complete his coaching badges at United.”

His experience and quality would have been difficult to replace in the summer, especially with the 20-time English league champions needing reinforcements in the middle of the park and out wide.

United will be without Harry Maguire when they return to Premier League action on Monday against fierce rivals Leeds after the defender was sent off in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last month.

The former United skipper has also been charged with improper conduct after a run-in with the fourth official during the clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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