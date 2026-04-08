Home » Jack Moorhouse has permanent offers to leave United

Jack Moorhouse has permanent offers to leave United

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Jack Moorhouse


Manchester United’s famed academy could come to the rescue as INEOS search for midfield replacements for both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

The Brazilian has already announced he will be leaving at the end of the season, and despite his teammates and the fans urging him to stay, a change in plans is not expected.

As for the Uruguayan, he has proven to be a disastrous signing, and INEOS are keen to cut their losses amid interest from within the Premier League and Serie A.

With Elliot Anderson’s signing slipping away, the Red Devils need to recalibrate their plans and Jack Moorhouse could be a useful option.

Jack Moorhouse has the chance to impress

The academy wonderkid impressed on loan in League One in the first half of the season and has caught Michael Carrick’s eye, earning a place in the matchday squad on two occasions.

Former head coach Ruben Amorim had also been impressed with him, especially his ability to glide with the ball from deep.

That quality was on display for United’s U21s when they took on Real Madrid Castilla, a game in which the 20-year-old scored.

He is expected to feature for the first team in pre-season, and he will need to impress if he is to stay at Old Trafford for longer.

Jack Moorhouse has loan and permanent offers on the table

The Daily Mail have revealed that the 20-time English league champions have offers — both loan and permanent — from teams in England and abroad.

“Jack Moorhouse, who returned to United’s academy after a loan at Leyton Orient for the first half of the campaign, is drawing interest, both permanently and on loan, from abroad with a view to next season. Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County remain long-time admirers.”

Hopefully, Jack Moorhouse can grab his chance and if not a first team breakthrough, he can earn a loan move higher up the EFL ladder.

His unique skillset makes him a valuable asset, one United should nurture instead of trying to sell for funds.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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