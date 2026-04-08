Home » Juan Mata: Former Man United star provides big update on injury status

Juan Mata: Former Man United star provides big update on injury status

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Juan Mata

Former Manchester United star Juan Mata has provided an update on his current injury status.

United career

Mata won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 before signing for Manchester United in January 2014.

The Spaniard played for eight years at Old Trafford, making 285 appearances for the club.

He scored 51 goals in all competitions before leaving for Galatasaray in 2022.

Mata also enjoyed spells in Japan with Vissel Kobe and played for Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers before moving to his current side, Melbourne Victory, last summer.

Terrific season to date

Even at 37 years old, Mata is still showing his class, having scored five goals and provided 12 assists this season in 23 appearances.

This included a stunning double for his side, including a glorious long-range effort in the Melbourne derby.

Highlighting his spectacular form this season, Mata recently won his second player of the month award for the club in what has been an incredible season.

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Injury disruption

Sadly, Mata’s fine form has been interrupted by a serious-looking injury.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he “suffered a fracture to his left elbow during Victory’s clash against Wellington Phoenix at AAMI Park.”

Mata uploaded a selfie of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram with the message, “thanks very much to everyone at St John of God Berwick Hospital. And special thanks to Dr Jason Harvey and his team. One day less to be back.”

A-League side’s head coach, Arthur Diles, commented, “it is disappointing to be without Juan through injury, but our priority as Melbourne Victory is supporting his recovery in every way we can. We remain hopeful of him rejoining the team during the 2025/26 season.”

Juan Mata season stats 25/26

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
235121679

Source: transfermarkt.com

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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