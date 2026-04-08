Kobbie Mainoo: Man United’s plans for English gem emerge

Manchester United are preparing for a significant midfield overhaul, with INEOS expected to make two major signings in this area.

United have been strongly linked with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and West Ham United playmaker Mateus Fernandes, who is reportedly highly rated by Bruno Fernandes.

However, the Red Devils are yet to take any concrete steps towards securing any of their midfield targets, as the club is currently focusing on first addressing the futures of players already at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo nearing contract agreement

According to Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Kobbie Mainoo is on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Manchester United.

Mainoo, who wanted to leave United during Ruben Amorim’s reign, has rediscovered his confidence under Michael Carrick, who has started the Englishman in all ten of his games in interim charge of the Mancunians this season.

Accordingly, United want to reward the 20-year-old with a lengthy contract on improved terms. The “exceptional” talent’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

It is understood that the gifted midfielder is considered a “cornerstone of the long-term project”. “His meteoric rise and maturity on the ball make him one of the few untouchable players in the current squad,” the report adds.

Manuel Ugarte on his way out

The same cannot be said for another young midfielder, Manuel Ugarte.

The 24-year-old has not managed to live up to expectations following his big-money arrival from Paris Saint-Germain. He is yet to start under Carrick.

The report claims the Uruguay international could “already be packing his bags.”

Juventus are thought to be closely monitoring his situation, with United valuing the combative South American at around £35 million. It is understood that concrete discussions could begin as early as May or June, particularly regarding the structure of the transfer.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also alleged to be interested in Ugarte.

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