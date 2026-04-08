Man United youngsters line up exciting friendly match

Manchester United’s youngsters are involved in a busy end to the season.

Youth teams’ progress

The academy has already had four players make their senior debut this season: Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Shea Lacey, and Bendito Mantato.

The under-18s find themselves in the final of the Premier League Cup, where they will face Crystal Palace on 22nd April.

The youngsters also have an exciting FA Youth Cup semi-final scheduled against the same opponents, but this time at Old Trafford on Friday, 17th April.

The under-21s are fighting at the top of the table in Premier League 2 and lost out 2-4 in extra time to Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup quarter-final.

Liberian friendlies

The Daily Mail reports that United’s young players will soon have even more entertaining fixtures to look forward to.

The paper reports that, “United’s academy are currently in talks with the Liberian FA over organising a match this month.”

The report adds that, “the LFA are bringing across some of the nation’s best talents for a UK tour, which has already secured games against Chelsea, Southampton and Charlton Athletic.”

The football association of the African nation is also currently in discussions to play matches against north-west sides United, Manchester City and Liverpool.”

The tours provide opportunities for scouts to keep an eagle eye on potential talents they may have missed and often lead to the most impressive performers securing trials at some of England’s most famous clubs, including United.

The club had Senegalese youngster Mouhamed Dabo on trial at the club in September.

Liberia has produced stars such as George Weah, who became the only African to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995 whilst playing for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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