Manchester United’s Ireland training camp: Day One

Manchester United’s players arrived in Ireland on Monday.

Training camp

Yesterday was the first full day of training camp for the senior team.

United are using facilities at the Carton House hotel in County Kildare as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.

It is a four-day training camp following the international break to fill the time during an extended break in their schedule, which has seen no game since Friday 20th March.

They will not play again until next Monday, 13th April, when they face Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Camp diary

The Daily Mail has reported on what the team were up to on their first full day near the Irish capital.

Summer signing Benjamin Sesko was involved in a photo shoot at Croke Park in Dublin to advertise United’s upcoming pre-season encounter against Leeds United, which is scheduled for 12th August.

Armagh drama

GAA side Armagh were booked into the hotel to use the facilities last weekend and arrived on Friday.

They found “the pitches marked out for United’s kind of football instead. The hotel management, who are understood to have informed the club in advance, wouldn’t re-line it and rejected Armagh’s request to do it themselves.”

The paper reports that, “sources have told Confidential that the first United knew about the issue was when the story broke in the Irish media last week.”

Interaction with fans

Irish fans received a treat as Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes and veteran Harry Maguire stayed an hour after training to sign autographs and interact with fans.

It was announced yesterday that Maguire had signed a new one-year deal at Old Trafford, and “it only underlines what many staff have been saying behind the scenes about the importance of keeping experienced role models and leaders in the dressing room, which was a key motivator behind the renewal of Maguire’s contract.”

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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