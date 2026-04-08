Marc Casado: United target makes major call on Barcelona future

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new midfielder this summer has received an unexpected boost. The Red Devils want to add a new midfielder to their squad before the start of the new season to fill Casemiro’s boots.

The Brazilian midfielder has rolled back the years this campaign, but will leave the Theatre of Dreams as a free agent this summer. The Premier League giants would ideally like to sign a Premier League-proven candidate to bolster their midfield, although they are also monitoring talents from foreign leagues.

United’s top midfield target, Elliot Anderson, appears to have set his sights on a move to Manchester City instead. However, the Red Devils also have several other candidates on their wishlist, including Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Joao Gomes.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has also suggested that the Premier League giants are eyeing Barcelona’s Marc Casado.

Casado’s rise at Camp Nou

Casado is a product of the fabled La Masia and broke into the senior side last season, going on to register 36 appearances in all competitions. The Spaniard’s composure, eye for a pass, and ability on the ball attracted attention last summer, but a move never materialised.

His ability to operate in midfield and right-back has also prompted his teammates to compare him to Bayern Munich legend Joshua Kimmich. Unfortunately, Casado has struggled for game time this season, registering one assist in 29 appearances in all competitions, 14 of which have been starts.

Marc Casado Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Other Minutes LaLiga 19 9 - 1 - - - 860' UEFA Champions League 6 2 - - 2 - - 195' Copa del Rey 4 3 - - 1 - - 221' Supercopa - - - - - - - - Total 29 14 - 1 3 - - 1,276'

With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong ahead of him in the pecking order, and Marc Bernal already considered the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, Casado’s situation remains fragile. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the Catalans want the player to stay and are considering his renewal.

It was previously believed that the Spaniard would make a decision on his future at the end of the season, but it now appears that he is losing patience at Camp Nou.

Casado keeping his options open

According to Cadena SER, Casado is unsettled at Camp Nou and is ready to consider his future. The player is frustrated at his lack of game time under Hansi Flick and has already instructed his agent to listen to offers ahead of the summer.

The Catalans are aware of the player’s situation and could be open to an exit, either temporary or permanent, this summer. The 22 year old had previously expressed a desire to achieve success with the LaLiga giants, but has received a reality check this campaign.

The Spaniard has started just 14 of a possible 47 games for Barcelona this season, and has failed to cement a place in the starting XI. Even Eric Garcia and Gavi appear to be ahead of Casado at Camp Nou right now, and the situation looks unlikely to change any time soon.

Final Thoughts

Casado’s situation will be music to the Old Trafford hierarchy’s ears, as it could hand them an opportunity to secure his services this year. While a Premier League-proven replacement for Casemiro remains the priority, United could be tempted to sign more than one midfielder to provide cover in the position ahead of a testing season.

Manuel Ugarte is likely to leave Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are expected to battle on four fronts next campaign. Securing the services of a rising star like Casado could bring stability to the middle of the park, although the finances involved could dictate the outcome of the move.

Given their poor financial situation, Barcelona could be tempted by a suitable offer for the youngster, who could also be open to the move to prove his naysayers wrong.

Featured image Pedro Salado via Getty Images

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