Mateus Fernandes: Fierce rivals enter transfer race as Man United learn asking price



Next season, Manchester United are expected to unveil a heavily revamped midfield, with major departures on the horizon.

Casemiro is set to leave as a free agent, and Manuel Ugarte is also likely to depart in the summer.

Midfield rebuild

INEOS are tipped to make quality midfield additions in the summer, and according to a report relayed by The Peoples Person over the weekend, one potential signing could be Mateus Fernandes.

Apparently, Bruno Fernandes has urged United to move for the West Ham star, believing the 21‑year‑old to be his perfect heir at the Theatre of Dreams.

While Old Trafford faithful were hoping to see progress on that front, an intriguing twist has emerged.

Liverpool open talks for Mateus Fernandes

Instead of United, it is their fiercest rivals, Liverpool, who are trying to get the player on board.

Mark Brus, writing via Caught Offside, revealed:

“Liverpool have already had a meeting with the Gestifute agency representing West Ham United central midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Sources with connections to the agents industry have informed me that Liverpool have discussed a potential deal for Fernandes.”

Brus added that West Ham want at least £55 million for the midfielder, while stressing that:

“Liverpool have the most advanced interest in Fernandes, having spoken with his representatives to sound out interest over a possible move.”

Such admissions should be ringing alarm bells at Old Trafford.

United must act now

If INEOS fail to act decisively, they risk watching a rival snatch away the perfect Fernandes heir.

Having openly admitted he models his game on Bruno, the West Ham midfielder would surely jump at the chance to join United, play alongside his idol, learn from him, and eventually take over the mantle.

Fernandes’ high‑intensity, energetic and creative style could transform United’s engine room. The opportunity is there; the question is whether United will seize it before Liverpool do.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social