Home » Michael Carrick issues extremely positive team news ahead of Leeds clash

Michael Carrick issues extremely positive team news ahead of Leeds clash

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick


Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has provided some fantastic news ahead of the upcoming Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Back in action

United are finally set to return to action in five days, having last played on 20 March, when they played out a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The Red Devils are currently in a training camp in Dublin, Ireland, in an effort to ensure maximum match fitness when Leeds make their way to Old Trafford.

Heading into the contest, United are firmly on track to secure Champions League football. At present, United sit in third position in the Premier League, one point above Aston Villa in fourth and six adrift of cross-town rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand.

With seven games left to play, the stakes are high and United have been boosted by the return of Lisandro Martinez, who travelled with his teammates to Dublin.

Patrick Dorgu was also named in the 25-man squad, but he has been following an individual programme. Mason Mount has fully recovered and is in contention to feature against Leeds.

Ahead of the fixture, Carrick spoke to club media and shared positive updates on a number of players.

Team news

Carrick said, “So you were saying about the break, it’s actually worked in our favour in some ways, in terms of getting players back.

“Mason’s in and around it as well, in training and he’s had that period of time to build that up.”

Carrick added, “To have Licha in and around it again is good. Obviously, Harry’s going to miss the game so we’ve got Licha back around it, with Leny [Yoro] and Ayden [Heaven], and we just want to get stronger as a group really.

“So that’s part of this, trying to use that to do that this week.”

Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko will both be available against Leeds, having withdrawn from international duty as a precaution.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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