Michael Carrick opens up on why United sanctioned mid-season Ireland trip



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed the reasoning behind the club’s decision to hold a mid-season training camp in Ireland.

Unusual move

United made their way to Ireland at the start of the week for a four-day intensive training camp ahead of their Monday meeting with arch-rivals Leeds United.

Typically, United’s packed fixture list prevents them from holding mid-season training camps or friendlies. However, their lack of European football this term has opened the door to that possibility.

United’s reduced workload and fixture schedule has also demanded the club be creative in trying to keep the players match sharp and in top physical condition.

Patrick Dorgu and Lisandro Martinez were confirmed in Carrick’s 25-man travelling squad. Martinez has been training alongside his teammates, whereas Dorgu remains on an individual programme. Diogo Dalot and Tom Heaton were left out due to illness. Matthijs de Ligt was also excluded as he continues with his rehabilitation for a back injury.

Carrick’s assistant, Steve Holland, emphasised the importance of United’s Dublin trip and now, the United caretaker boss has also had his say on it.

Carrick’s verdict

Speaking to club media, Carrick said about the decision to go to Dublin, “There are different reasons. I think we’ve ended up doing quite a bit of training, because of the games, obviously the way they’ve been.”

“And it’s [Carrington] a fantastic place to be, don’t get me wrong, but I think there’s a little bit of freshness, little bit of focus again, of getting everyone back together and spending some time here.”

“Having a bit of lunch and a bit of dinner, and a few activities where we can kind of have that connection and spirit again, players and staff. And then come to work, to train, to prepare, to try to improve and be ready for the games coming up.”

On the love United have received from their Irish supporters, Carrick explained, “The support we have all around the world is incredible, wherever we go. But coming to Ireland, it’s pretty special to be honest.”

“Seeing the reception we got when we got to the hotel and just coming off the training pitch there, it just shows you what this club means to so many people, and especially round these parts. So yeah, it was nice to see them.”

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image by James Fearn/Getty Images

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