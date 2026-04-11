Benjamin Pavard: Why United have an edge in the race to sign French defender

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in French defender Benjamin Pavard, as per reports.

Pavard joined Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan from Inter Milan last summer.

However, the France international might be set for another new adventure, as Marseille are not expected to retain his services beyond the ongoing season following Roberto De Zerbi’s sacking.

Benjamin Pavard wants to continue in Europe

According to Saudi Arabian newspaper Al-Youm (via GOAL), Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are interested in signing Benjamin Pavard.

However, they face competition from Manchester United for the World Cup-winning defender, who is capable of playing both at the heart of the defence and out wide.

The versatile 30-year-old is under contract with Inter until the summer of 2028 and is due to return to Milan following the end of the season in France. However, he is not thought to be part of the Nerazzurri’s long-term plans.

It is added that Pavard has emerged as an “appealing target in the upcoming transfer window” owing to his current market value of around €15 million.

Both Saudi outfits are keen on signing him, but the former Bayern Munich star does not currently view a move to the Gulf kingdom as a priority.

United are thought to be weighing up a move, but his €5m-per-year salary could complicate any transfer.

Manchester United keeping an eye on Mason Greenwood situation

Mason Greenwood is another Marseille player keen to “continue his European tour”.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming he has his heart set on a move to Italy because “he knows he still can’t return to the Premier League.”

Greenwood’s former club, United, are believed to be due a hefty percentage of any transfer fee.

The Englishman allegedly fears United’s cut of any deal could prove to be a stumbling block, as Marseille are likely to demand an inflated fee.

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