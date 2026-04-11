Ederson: Manchester United target makes big call on his future

Manchester United may have suffered a setback in their plans to bring Atalanta midfielder Ederson to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly identified the Serie A midfielder as a possible replacement for his compatriot Casemiro.

The 34 year old’s spell at the Theatre of Dreams is all set to draw to a close this summer, when his contract will expire. Casemiro has been an influential figure for the Premier League giants this season, shielding the backline as well as contributing in the final third.

The veteran midfielder has registered seven goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions for United so far this campaign.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 28 7 2 8 1 2,148' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 30 28 7 2 8 1 2,159'

The Red Devils want to ensure that the Brazilian’s absence is not felt next season, which is why they are eager to sign an able replacement this summer. Several players have been shortlisted for the job, including Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Ederson.

An imposing presence in midfield

Ederson arrived at New Balance Arena from Salernitana in the summer of 2022 and has since established himself as a first-team regular for Atalanta. The Brazilian played a key role in helping the Italian club win the Europa League in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 26 year old’s all-action style of play, intense pressing and tackling ability make him a fine replacement for Casemiro. Ederson is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and can pick out a pass, attributes that also make him a superb partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

This season, Ederson has registered two goals and one assist in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A side, all but three of which have been starts.

Ederson Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 24 21 1 - 1 - 1,778' UEFA Champions League 9 9 1 1 1 - 724' Italy Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 34 31 2 1 2 - 2,592'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Atletico Madrid are trying to pip United to Ederson’s signature. It has also been suggested that the English giants are ready to hijack the move amid reports that the player has agreed personal terms with the LaLiga club.

However, a concerning update has now emerged that will not please Red Devils fans.

Ederson has turned down United

According to AS, Ederson has turned down a move to Old Trafford as he has his heart set on joining Los Rojiblancos. The report states: “Éderson even turned down several clubs, including some in England (Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle), Italy (Juve and Inter) and even Brazil, in pursuit of his dream of signing for Atlético.”

The report notes that Atletico Madrid have retained their interest in the Brazilian after failing to sign him in January. Despite having an agreement in place with the player’s camp, talks between the two clubs are at an impasse due to the finances involved.

Atalanta reportedly want €45 million for their prized asset, but the LaLiga giants are hoping to get a deal done for less. The report adds: “The Madrid club wanted him (and still do) as one of the club’s mainstays for the next five years. For some, he is the missing piece in an already attractive midfield.”

“And Éderson accepted the challenge until something went wrong. As things stand, talks are at a stalemate, in a deadlock. The player hopes to join Atlético, but not at any price.”

The report also states that Atalanta are keen to offload the player at the beginning of the summer so that his replacement can be signed before the start of pre-season.

Final Thoughts

Atletico Madrid’s inability to agree a deal with Atalanta could open the door for United to take advantage. A strong end to the season could secure Champions League football for next campaign, which could convince Ederson to perform a U-turn on his earlier decision.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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