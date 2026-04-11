Ineos to adopt daring strategy for Man United’s summer rebuild

Manchester United are pushing to secure a top-four place this season as they prepare for a vital summer transfer window. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League after 31 games, thanks to a blistering resurgence under caretaker manager Michael Carrick.

The Englishman took over the reins of the first-team squad on a temporary basis from former head coach Ruben Amorim in January. The Premier League giants are expected to sign the Portuguese’s permanent replacement this summer, although Carrick is certainly leaving an impression.

Race for the Top Four: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Next 1 Arsenal 32 21 7 4 62 24 38 70 Manchester City 2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 60 28 32 61 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 31 15 10 6 56 43 13 55 Leeds United 4 Aston Villa 31 16 6 9 42 37 5 54 Nottingham Forest 5 Liverpool 32 14 8 10 50 42 8 50 Everton 6 Chelsea 31 13 9 9 53 38 15 48 Manchester City

Source: Premier League website

The Englishman has registered seven wins in his first ten games and is heavily linked with the full-time job. INEOS are yet to make their decision on the matter and will be wary following their poor luck with Erik ten Hag and Amorim.

However, it now appears that United do not consider their permanent managerial appointment to be the most important aspect of the upcoming summer.

United eager to get it right this summer

In his column for ESPN, journalist Rob Dawson stressed that United believe getting the right players this summer is more important than appointing the right permanent manager. Dawson wrote: “Sources have told ESPN that there’s a feeling internally that getting this summer’s recruitment drive right is even more important than the appointment of the next head coach.”

“It’s not to say that the decision about who should be Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor isn’t a big one. But having been in position for more than two years, Ratcliffe and his team have learned that it’s easier to recover from manager mistakes than it is from ones made in the transfer market. They’re still dealing with the fallout from some of the decisions made before they arrived.”

INEOS are eager to avoid the mistakes of the past and are looking to raise funds for a new midfielder from player sales. A previous report from The Peoples Person has stated that the Red Devils are hoping to raise £100 million in sales this summer.

That would help preserve the budget for other areas of the pitch, with the report noting that several positions could be on the agenda.

United also on the lookout for free agents

INEOS are wary of the infamous “United Tax” in the market, which also came into effect during negotiations for Bryan Mbeumo last summer, and also affected talks with Antoine Semenyo. A new left winger remains on the agenda, as does another central midfielder, given that Casemiro is leaving and Manuel Ugarte’s future remains uncertain.

Dawson adds that United are keeping a close eye on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes, while a new goalkeeper could also be pursued if both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir leave. The Red Devils would ideally like to sign a new left-back, despite Luke Shaw’s resurgence this season.

The Premier League giants are unconvinced by the Englishman’s fitness record, especially his ability to play three games a week if needed. A new defender, though, is not considered a priority following Harry Maguire’s renewal, although Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is admired at Old Trafford.

Dawson goes on to state that the Premier League giants are also keeping an eye on the free-agent market, adding: “Sources have told ESPN that recruitment staff are closely studying this summer’s list of free agents as a way of potentially bolstering the squad without burning too much of a hole in the budget. The priority remains to bring in an established, world-class midfielder and everything else will have to fit in around it.”

Final Thoughts

United have already seen the impact of well-planned recruitment this season, with Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens elevating the team. Fans will hope that the Red Devils can repeat the trick this summer and move closer to regaining their glory next season.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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