Juan Angulo: Club chief responds as United eye striker to replace Zirkzee



Manchester United could look to sign a striker this summer.

After resisting his sale last summer and again in the winter, INEOS now seem to be warming to the idea of letting Joshua Zirkzee go. The expectation is that they would cash in and replace him with a more orthodox centre‑forward.

Angulo one option to replace Zirkzee

For now, the identity of that striker remains a mystery. However, one name emerging is Independiente del Valle’s, Juan Angulo.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed reports claiming United were eyeing the young Ecuadorian forward.

At 6ft 4in, Angulo is a giant in stature, but believe it or not, the 18‑year‑old is also extremely mobile and quick, qualities that make him a real handful. Early comparisons even suggest he plays in the mould of Erling Haaland.

United must act now to secure their next top striker and avoid missing out again.

Perfect scouting, but never getting deals over the line

It has been a recurring frustration: scouts identify exciting talents, only for rivals to swoop in and complete the signing.

Heading into the winter transfer window, United were linked with Brazilian forward Rayan. Yet a lack of urgency saw Bournemouth snap him up, and now INEOS may have to part with at least £87 million to prise him from the Vitality Stadium, given the bright start he has had over there.

With Angulo, however, the opportunity is clear. He is one of Ecuador’s most exciting prospects, and even his club appear hopeful that a move to Old Trafford will go through.

Come get him

In an interview with Ecuadorian outlet Havoline Deportivo, Independiente’s general manager, Santiago Morales, was asked about United’s interest in Angulo.

On that, he replied:

“With Manchester United, we haven’t received any proposal.”

The journalist teased that an offer from Manchester might be on its way: “Yet?”

Morales laughed, then responded:

“Let’s hope.”

Message sent

Independiente are clearly encouraging United to make a move for Angulo. Now it is up to INEOS to convert interest into an offer. United have recently lost out by hesitating. Acting now is important, even though Angulo still needs time to develop.

Falls into INEOS’ transfer agenda

Following recent deals for other exciting young talents such as Christian Orozco, Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon, Angulo could be the next teenage prodigy added to United’s ranks as the 20-time English champions build a team for the future.

Piece by piece, United’s future dominance is being secured.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social