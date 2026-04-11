Man United old boy Paul Pogba returns after four months out for Monaco

The extraordinary career of Paul Pogba reached another milestone yesterday (Friday), with the Frenchman making his return to the field after a four-month injury lay-off.

Pogba came on for the final 20 minutes of Monaco’s disastrous 4-1 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1 and will be desperate for a clear run from now until the end of the season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the former Manchester United man came on to warm applause from both sets of fans but could do little to change the fortunes of his side, who were 3-1 down before his entrance.

Good to be back

Despite the heavy defeat, Paul Pogba was naturally delighted to lace up his boots and was grateful for the reception he received from the supporters.

“On a personal level, it’s always good to be back on the pitch and try to help my team.

“The cheers from the crowd really warmed my heart. Of course, I was focused on my own game, but I heard them clearly and it was really nice,” he said.

Pogba admitted full fitness “will come with time” but he “felt great” and is looking forward to helping his team in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Friday’s loss has left Sebastien Pocognoli’s side in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table, a point away from Lille in fourth, who have a game in hand.

Difference maker in the run-in

Should Pogba return to anywhere near his best over the remaining five games, he could prove to be the ace in the pack for Monaco, who had been in decent form before the trip to Paris.

Since joining the French giants in 2025, Pogba has suffered with injuries that have stopped him from finding his feet after returning from his 18-month drug-related ban.

The latest calf injury kept him on the sidelines for four months, but his late cameo will hopefully mark an end to what has been a turbulent few years in the game.

Pogba’s United career is now a distant memory, given his wretched spell since leaving Old Trafford for the second time in the summer of 2022.

The World Cup winner will be desperate for one final push in a career that, despite some incredible highs, will probably leave us all thinking what might have been rather than any lasting legacy.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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