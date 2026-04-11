Marcos Senesi: Man United make serious move for Bournemouth defender

Manchester United are determined to ensure this summer’s recruitment drive is successful.

As reported by ESPN, a new left winger, a left-back, at least two midfielders, a goalkeeper, and a left-footed central defender are all under consideration at Old Trafford.

United’s recruitment staff are closely studying this summer’s list of free agents “as a way of potentially bolstering the squad without burning too much of a hole in the budget.”

A separate report now claims the Red Devils have already made a move to sign a soon-to-be free agent.

Manchester United in close contact with Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi is enjoying a phenomenal season at Bournemouth, having seamlessly taken charge of leading the backline following the departures of Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen.

However, the Cherries may soon be forced to find Senesi’s replacement, with the Argentina international, who has started all but one of his side’s Premier League games, nearing the end of his contract.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Senesi is close to choosing his next club ahead of his contract expiry in June.

It is claimed the 28-year-old’s agents are in “close contact” with United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

“The rest of the teams are much further away,” added Moretto.

On Saturday, Senesi delivered a resilient performance to frustrate league leaders Arsenal, helping Bournemouth beat them 2-1 at the Emirates. The six-foot-tall left-footed centre-back joined Bournemouth from Feyenoord in 2022.

Question marks over Lisandro Martinez’s availability

United’s search for a left-footed defender may be partly due to Lisandro Martinez‘s worrying fitness record.

Senesi’s fellow countryman has started just nine league games this season and has not featured for the Mancunians since February because of a calf issue.

Ahead of United’s clash against Leeds United, Michael Carrick confirmed the Argentinian is back in training but insisted he will not be pushed into starting Martinez despite Harry Maguire’s absence.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Image

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