Pascal Struijk: What Leeds expect in tricky Old Trafford battle with Man United



Monday night sees us treated to the Roses derby as Manchester United host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The last time the two sides met, they played out a 1-1 draw, a disappointing result that ultimately led to Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

That result alone may not have cost Amorim his job. Other poor performances also played a role. However, Leeds delivered the final nail in the coffin of his United tenure.

That said, since the Amorim era ended, the Red Devils have looked like a transformed side. In their last 10 games heading into this fixture, United have lost just once, drawn two and won seven.

Clearly, this is a very different outfit from the one the Whites faced earlier in the year.

Under caretaker head coach Michael Carrick, the team has rediscovered its competitive edge. They are now performing at a high level and punishing opponents with ease.

Leeds know an Old Trafford visit will not be easy

It is little surprise, then, that Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk has openly acknowledged what a “very tough challenge” the 20-time English champions now pose.

Struijk told the Leeds’ official website:

“We have to show great team spirit, quality on the ball and very good, solid defensive behaviour.

“They have individual quality, so it will be a very tough challenge for us.

“But I think it will be a good challenge and not something that we shy away from, because all the away games have been tough this season.

“They have been positive for us so far, or a learning curve, and we hope to take all of that experience into this game and win!”

Keen to end the season on a high, as both Steve Holland and Senne Lammens have alluded to this week, United will be treating their remaining games as finals.

Carrick auditioning

Carrick will certainly be looking to make a point that he is the perfect man for the permanent United job.

Players are clearly backing Carrick for the hot seat, as Amad Diallo recently hinted. You would expect them to go through walls for him, even if that wall comes in the form of Leeds.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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