Why United are set to prioritise signing Morgan Rogers over Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United have shown interest in AS Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche ahead of the summer.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming both Liverpool and United sent their scouts to watch the Frenchman in action against Olympique de Marseille last week.

However, Liverpool may gain an edge in the race for Akliouche’s signature due to their north-west rivals’ different priorities.

Manchester United to focus on signing left winger

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in signing Maghnes Akliouche.

However, the attacking midfielder, who is also capable of playing as a right winger, is unlikely to be a priority signing for United as “he’s more of a right-sided winger than a left.”

United are set to prioritise a left winger, which pushes Akliouche “down the pecking order for their targets.”

It is claimed Aston Villa left winger Morgan Rogers is United’s “dream left-wing signing” this summer. The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Everton talisman Iliman Ndiaye.

Manchester United turn attention to signing Morgan Rogers

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claimed that United remain keen on Rogers despite Aston Villa’s £100 million valuation.

The report states: “They are unfazed by such demands and could make a move for him this summer.”

However, Villa might still try to block the England international’s exit for another year in the event they qualify for the Champions League.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 31 8 5 6 - UEFA Europa League 11 1 2 2 - FA Cup 2 1 - - - EFL Cup 1 - - - - Total 25/26 45 10 7 8 -

The 23-year-old, known for his incredible ball-carrying ability, is considered one of Unai Emery’s most important players in Birmingham. Last year, Theo Walcott compared the electric winger to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rogers has 10 goals and seven assists to his name in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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