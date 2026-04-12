Aleksandar Pavlovic: Man United given clear message over £78m Bayern raid



As Manchester United look to add quality central midfielders to their squad, Aleksandar Pavlovic could undoubtedly have been a brilliant addition.

A composed, press-resistant holding midfielder who operates as a deep-lying playmaker, Pavlovic combines exceptional passing with high football intelligence to serve as the engine that drives the Bayern Munich team.

He injects control into Bayern’s play, laying the foundation for them to dominate games and ruthlessly dispatch opponents as they so often do.

With a desire to assemble a world-class midfield, the Red Devils had, of course, placed him firmly on their transfer wishlist.

Last week, a report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that an offer of more than €90 million (£78 million) from United could be considered by the German heavyweights.

Not even a crazy bid will see Pavlovic change clubs in the summer

But while Ineos probably toyed with the idea of breaking the bank for the German international, they have since been sent a clear transfer message.

According to Teamtalk, Pavlovic has decided where he wishes to play his football next season.

The UK outlet writes:

“Any hopes of a summer swoop have been firmly shut down.

“Sources report that enquiries have been made with Pavlovic’s camp in recent months, but all interested parties have received the same clear message – his situation remains unchanged, and he is not available for transfer.”

His decision has, in turn, reinforced Bayern’s own desire to hold on to him:

“Bayern have no intention of entertaining offers, while Pavlovic himself is understood to be focused on establishing himself as a long-term cornerstone of the club’s midfield.”

Such a revelation represents a significant blow to United’s ambitions of bolstering their engine room.

One name off the list

Pavlovic would undoubtedly have been the perfect Casemiro replacement, yet the 20-time English champions must now look elsewhere. Disappointing as it is, Ineos have at least been spared a protracted transfer saga in the process.

Fortunately, there are already brilliant alternatives available, with tried-and-tested Premier League stars such as Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali among the options United can turn to.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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