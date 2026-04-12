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Alex Scott: Man United must do everything to land star

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
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It is no secret that Manchester United need to improve their midfield department this summer. With Casemiro departing at the end of the season and Manuel Ugarte failing to meet expectations, Manchester United will need at least two midfielders this summer, if not three.

It seems quite clear that Elliot Anderson is the top target, and there is also interest in players such as Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, Joao Gomes, and Angelo Stiller. Interestingly, Manchester United have also been linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott , and he might just be a shrewd piece of business.

The Englishman impressed yesterday in The Cherries’ highly impressive 2-1 win over league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates, scoring the winning goal.

Premier League proven

Last summer’s window saw Manchester United focus on Premier League-proven players and younger players who still have much to prove.

Scott fits into both categories. The 22-year-old is right at the start of his career but has played 34 games this season, including every one of Bournemouth’s Premier League matches.

He has scored four goals and provided one assist in that time.

Scott seems set to jump to the next level in the same way as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and is less of a risk owing to the fact he has already performed in England’s toughest division.

Skill set

Scott is also very much the type of midfielder Manchester United need.

Since Paul Pogba left in 2022, they have not had anyone in midfield who can confidently carry the ball forward.

Scott excels at this, and his “ability to dribble and carry at such a high level lends itself to his comfort in a number of midfield roles.”

He is also excellent on the ball and is incredibly press-resistant, something which could complement Kobbie Mainoo.

His versatility is another key factor that would allow him to be an excellent squad player for Manchester United as they prepare to play in European competition next season.

He has been referred to as “epitomizing the modern footballer, boasting a well-rounded skill set and tactical versatility that make him an invaluable asset to any team. His adaptability allows him to excel in a variety of positions on the pitch, seamlessly transitioning between defensive, midfield, and attacking roles with ease.”

Defensive role

In spite of his prowess on the ball, he can also add a lot to the defensive side of the game.

Scott has a strong work ethic and is more than prepared to track back and contribute defensively. This could help Manchester United launch quick counter-attacks and makes him a midfielder with numerous attractive qualities that could add much to Michael Carrick’s side.

All in all, Scott is a player who would be a bit of a gamble, but he is certainly one worth taking as Manchester United aim to build a squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

Alex Scott stats vs Arsenal

MetricValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.39
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.05
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)3 (0)
Accurate passes40/44 (91%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)17/20 (85%)
Passes in own half (acc.)23/24 (96%)
Long balls (accurate)3/5 (60%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.44
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches63
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (0)
Possession lost13
Total carrying distance213.3 m
Carries24
Progressive carries2
Total progression75.1 m
Progressive carrying distance56 m
Longest progressive carry45.1 m
Def. contributions5
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots3
Recoveries8
Ground duels (won)8 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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