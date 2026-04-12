Bruno Fernandes: Carrick makes bold claim about United skipper

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is the frontrunner for the Premier League Playmaker of the Season after registering 16 assists in the league so far. The Portuguese midfielder has been in red-hot form this season and has already created the most chances in the league.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s arrival has seen Fernandes operate in his preferred No. 10 role, and he has been key to the Red Devils’ rise to third in the Premier League table after 31 games. However, the 31 year old was also outstanding in a deeper role under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes has scored eight goals and registered 17 assists in 30 games across all competitions this season, starting all but one. He now has the most assists for the Red Devils in a Premier League season, after breaking David Beckham’s record of 15.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 28 8 16 3 - 2,438' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 30 29 8 17 3 - 2,573'

United’s Portuguese Magnifico will now have his sights on Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s record of 20 Premier League assists in a season, and he has seven games to get it done. Fernandes’ efforts have also made him one of the favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Season award, and Carrick has now shared his views on the matter.

Carrick hails Fernandes

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carrick insisted that Fernandes deserves to be named the Premier League’s best player. He said: “I think, genuinely, the impact he has had on the group for quite a period of time now is impressive in different ways.”

“He is always there, putting himself forward—his attitude, his approach to the game—and he understands what it means to play here. To put in that level of performance consistently, not just this season but over a long period of time, I think he has had a big impact.”

“He has done great since I came back as well. So yes, I think he has got to be up there as deserving as anyone of that kind of award.”

The last United player to win the coveted award was club legend Nemanja Vidic, who won it in the 2008/09 and the 2010/11 seasons. The Red Devils have produced the most winners (six) and the most wins (eight) in the history of the award.

Fernandes’ future remains unclear

Only Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have scored more goals than Fernandes this season. The Portuguese is also the frontrunner for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award, which he previously won a record-equalling four times.

Despite the midfielder’s glorious form this season, his future remains uncertain. The Portuguese will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign an extension.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that not everyone behind the scenes is convinced that the revered playmaker deserves a new deal. Speaking recently, however, Fernandes hinted that he and his family are settled in Manchester.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes’ closest competitor for the Premier League award is Declan Rice, but a record-breaking finish to the season could see the United skipper clinch the top prize. Meanwhile, the Red Devils should ensure that their talisman commits his future to the club as soon as possible.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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