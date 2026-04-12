Bruno Fernandes: Fresh update emerges on United star’s future

Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United continues to hang in the balance. The Portuguese maestro has elevated his game this season and has played a major role in the Red Devils’ recent rise under Michael Carrick.

The Englishman arrived at Old Trafford in January as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement and has registered seven wins in his 10 games in charge, helping United climb up to third in the Premier League table. Carrick’s decision to reinstate Fernandes in the No. 10 position has turned out to be a masterstroke.

Fernandes has registered 11 goal contributions under the caretaker manager. The Portuguese has scored eight goals and provided 17 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, all but one of which have been starts.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 28 8 16 3 - 2,438' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 30 29 8 17 3 - 2,573'

Premier League Player of the Season?

Michael Carrick recently tipped the United skipper to win the Premier League Player of the Season this year. Fernandes has been outstanding so far and has created the most chances in the league this season.

The 31 year old has also been the league’s most creative player ever since he arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in January 2020.

Most Chances created in Premier League since Bruno Fernandes' debut

Rank Player Chances Created 1 Bruno Fernandes 639 2 Kevin De Bruyne 432 3 Mohamed Salah 407 4 Bukayo Saka 396 5 Trent Alexander-Arnold 377 6 Martin Ødegaard 368 7 Pascal Groß 345 8 Son Heung-Min 339 9 James Ward-Prowse 336 10 Andy Robertson 318

The player’s future, though, remains subject to speculation, given that he will enter the final year of his contract this summer. A recent report suggested that the Old Trafford hierarchy remain divided behind the scenes over Fernandes’ renewal.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

United want Fernandes to stay

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insisted that United want to hold on to Fernandes. He said: “What I can tell you is that over the recent weeks, the prospect of playing Champions League football again at Manchester United is really, really making an impact on Bruno Fernandes.”

“At the moment, what I can tell you guys is that from Saudi, they still want Bruno as they always wanted Bruno three years ago, two years ago, one year ago. So, they remain interested.”

“But Bruno is really tempted by playing Champions League football with Man United. So Man United are optimistic on keeping Bruno Fernandes for next season. Let’s see how the conversations will continue. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

“But Man United are optimistic. Then is going to be a conversation between Bruno and Man United at the end of the season. So we will follow the situation. But for sure United hope they can keep Bruno and they are going to try to keep Bruno Fernandes.”

United are third in the Premier League table after 31 games, with a recent report from The Peoples Person confirming that a top-five finish will be enough to secure Champions League football for next season.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes is not just United’s skipper and talisman, but also someone who understands the club’s culture and tradition very well. The Red Devils, as such, have to make his renewal a priority this summer.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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