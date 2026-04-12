Bruno Fernandes stuns with surprise claim about Amorim’s ill-fated spell



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has delivered an unexpected take on Ruben Amorim’s troubled time at the club.

Failed reign

When Amorim was appointed as Erik ten Hag’s replacement towards the end of 2024, expectations were high and there was optimism that a coach of his charisma could turn things around and finally get the club back on the right track. The opposite was mostly the case.

United struggled for consistency as Amorim stubbornly stuck to his controversial 3-4-3 system. Results declined further and the Red Devils finished a lowly 15th place in the Premier League table, while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite overwhelming evidence that he was not cut out for the job, INEOS still backed Amorim with a big summer transfer budget. There was some improvement but chastening losses to the likes of Brentford served as timely reminders of his shortcomings.

A public falling out between the Portuguese coach and the football leadership group, most notably Jason Wilcox, marked the end of Amorim’s reign. He was dismissed in January and replaced by Michael Carrick, who is set to take charge of the team at least until the end of the season.

Carrick has overseen an incredible transformation since his arrival. The legendary midfielder has won seven, drawn two and lost just one of the 10 games he has taken charge of. At present, United sit in third place in the Premier League table and firmly on course to seal a sensational return to the Champions League.

Fernandes, who featured prominently under Amorim and continues to do so under Carrick, spoke to The Telegraph and claimed that United “were building something” while Amorim was in the dugout, only for the club to suddenly fire him.

Fernandes’ claim

Asked if United are finally in a better position, the 31-year-old said, “It’s difficult for me to say that because we changed manager. We were building something and all of a sudden the club decided we need to change.”

“And then with Michael, we have this last spell, it’s going to be four months or five months, where we’ve been great until now. And then with the opportunity of getting the top spots to be in the Champions League next season.”

“And let’s say that if we finish the way we want to finish, it’s going to look very good, but it’s still not the picture we want.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, it’s [about] what are we going to do for next season, to be the team we’ve been in this spell, for a full season? Because anyone can be good in spells.”

“Being good in the whole season is much more difficult to do. And that’s something we haven’t done, at least since I’m here, because with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], my second season, we were very good until January. And then [Manchester] City just put their foot on the pedal and we ended up coming second.”

For United to win the title again, Fernandes is under no illusions about what is needed.

“We need to be consistent. We need to understand there’s no time to rest, no time to disconnect. To understand that in a full league, every point matters. Every small detail will make a difference.”

The skipper and his teammates are next in action on Monday evening when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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