Casemiro names the touching Man United aspect he’ll miss most



Casemiro has revealed the cherished part of his time at Manchester United that he will miss the most.

Imminent exit

In January, Casemiro announced that he will depart at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

He joined United in 2022 from Real Madrid in a deal worth around £70m. He enjoyed a brilliant maiden season in England, helping the club to a third-placed finish and victory over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

The Brazilian endured a dip in performances in the subsequent campaign, but still played his part as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup. He improved under Ruben Amorim and has somewhat kicked up a new level since the arrival of caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

Casemiro has notched seven Premier League goals so far this term. It’s the most prolific year of his career. Yet, United still made the decision to part ways with him. The club retained an option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months but they opted against it, presumably to offload his massive wages from the books.

The five-time Champions League winner had previously confessed that he would surely be fighting back tears during his final match.

He has now admitted that more than anything else at the club, the fans are what he will miss the most.

Casemiro’s admission

Asked by a fan about what he will miss the most, Casemiro answered, “The fans, 100 per cent the fans. The affection they have for the club is what I will miss most. Of course, the club, but the fans are so connected to the club regardless of the result.”

“Next game, they will be there supporting the players and the club, that is what I will miss most.”

On his favourite Old Trafford chant, he said, “When they sing my name, that is the most uplifting. The one they sing before the game, Country Roads, that for me is so beautiful, one of the most beautiful songs. I think that is one that gets me really excited when I hear it.”

Casemiro has obviously been one of the best in his trade for more than a decade now and when he was questioned about the most important thing a young defensive midfielder must learn to control a game, he replied, “I think a centre-midfielder, especially a defensive one, for me is the most important position on the pitch. It is where everything happens and is what connects everything together, from the attack to the defence.”

“For me, the focus has to be here and focus on every touch is very important. I think you must maintain focus in every play, you must be aware of all the players around you and the decisions other players make.”

“So, for me, it is the most important and most difficult position in football.”

The 34-year-old revealed that he will be joining Bastian Schweinsteiger in watching United games and wholeheartedly supporting the club.

“Of course. I am always going to watch and follow this club. It will always be in my heart and I will always be supporting. I always say, when the day comes for me to leave, there will be one more fan with the club.”

Casemiro and United are next in action on Monday when they host Leeds United.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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