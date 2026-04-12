Hinata Miyazawa: Man United Women star shows class in international loss

Manchester United Women had three players involved in international duty on Saturday.

Hinata Miyazawa

The Japanese midfielder has been in fine form this season for the Red Devils, cementing her place in the starting eleven.

She also won the Asian Cup with Japan last month in an impressive display. The midfielder was once again involved in international football as Japan lost a close match to the United States, 2-1.

She played 60 minutes of the game and had one shot on target and one that was blocked by the defence.

Miyazawa also carried the ball forward twice and completed 73% of her passes.

She was strong defensively, winning all three of her ground duels and two out of three tackles in a tough encounter.

Hinata Miyazawa stats vs The USA

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 2 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 1 Offsides 1 Touches 23 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 5 Total carrying distance 21.2 m Carries 2 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 5.9 m Progressive carrying distance 8.7 m Longest progressive carry 7.1 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 11/15 (73%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 10/13 (77%) Passes in own half (acc.) 1/2 (50%) Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 3 (2) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 3 (3) Dribbled past 0

Simi Awujo

The 22-year-old played 61 minutes of Canada’s 4-0 win over Zambia.

She completed 69% of her passes and had one shot on goal that was classified as a big chance missed.

Awujo completed one of her two dribbles in the match and carried the ball forward in a progressive manner once.

The midfielder also helped out defensively, making a clearance and an interception. She was also able to win three ground duels in the midfield battle.

Jayde Riviere

The fullback also joined her United teammate in the Canadian starting line-up.

The 25-year-old played 61 minutes before being substituted.

She made one interception on the pitch as she had to do very little defensive work against the Zambians.

She completed an impressive 90% of her passes and was successful in one of her two cross attempts.

On a quiet afternoon, she failed to have any shots on goal or any dribble attempts.

Featured Image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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