Home » Hinata Miyazawa: Man United Women star shows class in international loss

Hinata Miyazawa: Man United Women star shows class in international loss

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women had three players involved in international duty on Saturday.

Hinata Miyazawa

The Japanese midfielder has been in fine form this season for the Red Devils, cementing her place in the starting eleven.

She also won the Asian Cup with Japan last month in an impressive display. The midfielder was once again involved in international football as Japan lost a close match to the United States, 2-1.

She played 60 minutes of the game and had one shot on target and one that was blocked by the defence.

Miyazawa also carried the ball forward twice and completed 73% of her passes.

She was strong defensively, winning all three of her ground duels and two out of three tackles in a tough encounter.

Hinata Miyazawa stats vs The USA

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists0
Total shots2
Shots on target1
Shots blocked1
Offsides1
Touches23
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost5
Total carrying distance21.2 m
Carries2
Progressive carries1
Total progression5.9 m
Progressive carrying distance8.7 m
Longest progressive carry7.1 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes11/15 (73%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)10/13 (77%)
Passes in own half (acc.)1/2 (50%)
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)3 (2)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)3 (3)
Dribbled past0

Simi Awujo

The 22-year-old played 61 minutes of Canada’s 4-0 win over Zambia.

She completed 69% of her passes and had one shot on goal that was classified as a big chance missed.

Awujo completed one of her two dribbles in the match and carried the ball forward in a progressive manner once.

The midfielder also helped out defensively, making a clearance and an interception. She was also able to win three ground duels in the midfield battle.

Jayde Riviere

The fullback also joined her United teammate in the Canadian starting line-up.

The 25-year-old played 61 minutes before being substituted.

She made one interception on the pitch as she had to do very little defensive work against the Zambians.

She completed an impressive 90% of her passes and was successful in one of her two cross attempts.

On a quiet afternoon, she failed to have any shots on goal or any dribble attempts.

Featured Image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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