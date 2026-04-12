Jeremy Monga: Man United’s plan for Leicester City winger emerges

Manchester United are among the clubs hoping to prise away Leicester City’s most promising young talent.

It has been widely reported that United want to strengthen their left wing, with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig and Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye emerging as their preferred targets.

While the likes of Diomande and Ndiaye are being chased with a view to adding immediate firepower up front, the Red Devils are also looking to make a signing for the future.

Manchester United primed to make move for Jeremy Monga

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are prepared to join Manchester City in making “formal approaches” for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old, who made his Premier League debut last year, is one of the youngest Championship regulars, having made 25 league appearances for the Foxes this term.

Last year, former Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy hailed Monga, stating: “He’s a great winger and has speed. He’s a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come.”

His lightning-quick feet and decision-making beyond his years have grabbed the attention of several Premier League clubs.

The report claims that “more than half” of England’s top tier sides are “preparing moves for the teenage sensation, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City.”

Leicester City want Jeremy Monga to sign new deal

It is understood Monga turned down multiple approaches last summer.

However, with twenty-third-placed Leicester now edging closer to relegation to League One, the left winger’s future is firmly under the spotlight once again.

The figures at the club are hoping to convince the English gem to commit his future at King Power Stadium with the promise of regular first-team football.

Monga cannot sign a professional contract with Leicester until he turns 17 in July. Given the race for his signature is intensifying, the 2015–16 Premier League winners are facing an increasingly difficult fight.

Earlier this year, United also expressed interest in Leicester’s academy striker Lorenz Hutchinson, but it seems that pursuit has not made any progress since.

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social