Joao Gomes has made his choice between United and Liverpool



Manchester United are set to lose two defensive midfielders in the summer — Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte — and they will need to bring in quality replacements once the transfer window opens.

The Brazilian‘s contract is up, and despite his teammates and the fans urging him to stay for one more season, both the player and the club have mutually agreed to separate once the season ends.

As for the Uruguayan, he was signed as the five-time Champions League winner’s successor but has proven to be one of the most disappointing recent signings, and INEOS are keen to offload him.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace are among the club’s top targets, but the Red Devils will need to navigate numerous roadblocks if they are to acquire one among the trio.

Midfielder hunt

Manchester City are leading the race for the Forest ace, while the Magpies’ asking price is proving prohibitive in United’s quest to land the Italian maestro.

As for Wharton, the 20-time English league champions feel his gameplay is similar to that of Kobbie Mainoo and playing both of them together in the same XI would not be prudent.

This is why the co-owners have been forced to cast their net wider, and Joao Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers has emerged as a potential low-cost alternative.

United have been admirers of the Brazil international for a while now and even tried to sign him in January out of desperation.

Joao Gomes a promising target

With Wolves expected to get relegated, their asking price of £60 million is likely to fall to somewhere between £40 and £45 million, making a deal financially attractive, especially with United needing more than one midfielder.

Despite the West Midlands outfit struggling this season, the 25-year-old, nicknamed Pitbull for his tenacity, has impressed with his work-rate off the ball and, naturally, plenty of clubs are chasing his signature.

United have been joined by fierce rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid in the race, with the former Flamengo ace keen on staying back in the English top flight.

However, there is a catch. According to RTI Esporte, the Rio De Janeiro-born star prefers a switch to Anfield over Old Trafford.

Liverpool vs United for Joao Gomes

“With relegation likely, the situation favors a possible transfer. Clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are leading the race to sign Joao Gomes.

“Liverpool has emerged as a destination that appeals to João Gomes, who has reportedly already expressed interest in playing for the club. However, the competition promises to be fierce.

“Despite also attracting interest from clubs like Napoli and Atlético de Madrid, João Gomes’ priority is to remain in English football, where he is already adapted to the style of play and the intensity of the league.

“Wolverhampton are working with a asking price of £60 million to begin negotiations. With the potential drop in transfer fees, this value could fall to somewhere between £40 and £45 million.”

Whether INEOS will give up or push harder for Joao Gomes remains to be seen. Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion is another long-term target on the club’s radar.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

