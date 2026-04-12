Man United vs Leeds Tactical: Carrick’s midfield three masterstroke



Manchester United take on a Leeds United side tomorrow, who could be on the brink of being dragged right back into the Premier League relegation battle.

Daniel Farke’s side underwent something of a tactical renaissance midway through the season. The change came during a game against United’s rivals, Manchester City. Before that game, Leeds usually deployed a 4-3-3 formation, with Ethan Ampadu at the base of the midfield.

The new system the Whites play still has Ampadu at the base, but instead of two central defenders behind him, he now has three. Leeds switched to a 3-5-2, which saw them go on their best run in the league so far. It could be that switch that sees them stay in the division.

Directly after the defeat to City, Farke’s side beat Chelsea 3-1. This was followed up by an impressive comeback against Arne Slot’s Liverpool in a 3-3 draw.

Daniel Farke’s 3-5-2

It’s a system designed to get the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The former Everton forward is someone with elite prowess around the box. The ability of this system to get wing-backs in positions to cross is perfect for Calvert-Lewin. The English striker has scored ten goals since Farke changed the system. His run of seven goals in six consecutive games starting in the City game was one of the best in his entire career.

Manchester United are, of course, no strangers to a back-three system. Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils played a well-documented 3-4-3. The issues in that system came from the lack of numbers in midfield at times. Farke’s 3-5-2 has no such issues, with three players occupying central areas.

United are much more fluid now than they were during that period. Teams targeted the two-man midfield under Amorim, but United’s midfield is now one of their strongest assets. Casemiro has been enjoying one of his best periods at the club since the change.

Since Michael Carrick entered the fray, United have reverted to a more familiar 4-2-3-1. Carrick’s side switches between a 4-2-1-3 in build-up and the more popular 3-2-5. United’s last game against Leeds saw them build up in a 3-2-5 formation, in what was Amorim’s final game for the club.

The three back build-up would allow United to overload the Peacocks’ two-man press of Calvert-Lewin and Lucas Nmecha. A 3-2-5 system allows the team deploying it to break the team into two separate parts – those building the attacks, and ultimately those finishing them.

Harry Maguire’s suspension is a huge blow

The five in attack means United have a 5v5 against Leeds back line. Farke’s men usually press in a 5-3-2. A 3-2-5 build allows teams to utilise the half-spaces and find players between the lines.

The Peacocks are resolute defensively and hard to beat since Farke reverted to a 3-5-2. The aim is to deliver the ball into the box to their striker. United could have countered this with Harry Maguire in the team, but the centre-back is suspended. Maguire not being in the side will be a huge advantage to Leeds.

Maguire recently called himself one of the best defender’s in both boxes on the planet. When you look at the England defenders’ performances in those areas over the year, it’s hard to argue differently.

Carrick will likely go with Leny Yoro instead, but his defensive partner is currently up in the air. Lisandro Martinez trained with the team in Dublin, but a start could be unlikely given it’s his first game back. Ayden Heaven could be recalled to the line-up alongside Yoro.

Maguire is due to be back for next week’s clash against Chelsea, but could be handed a further ban if he is found guilty of behaving poorly towards Matt Donohue. Donohue was the fourth official in United’s match against Bournemouth, in which Maguire was sent off for a foul on Evanilson, leading to a penalty.

Carrick’s appreciation of players’ qualities is his key asset

For United, Carrick will have watched Leeds’ performance against West Ham United and seen a lot of positives for his own team. The side from Yorkshire allowed the Hammers a lot of space between the lines and out wide. Ultimately, that pressure told in the end. Farke’s team conceded twice late on.

Considering United’s quality and form, it’s hard to think the result would be anything other than a win for them. Carrick hasn’t revolutionized tactics at United, but more so simplified them. What that simplification has done is put players in positions that make them thrive. At the end of the day, that’s all football really is.

Putting players in the best positions and situations to get the best out of them is key. The new-look United do that whether they play a 3-2-5 or a 4-2-1-3. Luke Shaw’s role of tucking into a back three in possession suits him.

The English full-back is unable to do the relentless overlapping he did in previous years. This allows him to have a calmer, settled role in possession, which has brought brilliant performances.

Manchester United clear favourites

Bruno Fernandes being back in the ten and allowed free rein has created a plethora of new goalscoring opportunities that did not exist seven months ago. The decision to platform him perfectly from a tactical standpoint has brought that out of him.

Leeds will sit deep and look to soak up pressure. United have improved against those sides. Low blocks were a supreme issue under Amorim. They still cause the Red Devils issues, but nothing close to what they once did.

United will find players in the pockets. They find Matheus Cunha in 1v1 situations out wide. Carrick may opt for Benjamin Sesko against Leeds’ physical back three to give United more emphasis going forward. A true focal point is always a positive against a back three.

It’s an interesting prospect set to take place at Old Trafford on Monday, but if United continue to do what they’re doing, they’re likely to push Leeds further down the table towards the relegation spots.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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