Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee produces stunning moment in derby

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score in an impressive cameo as FC Barcelona close in on the title.

More regular gametime

The Manchester United loanee had seen his game time decrease since Christmas, but an injury to Raphinha over the international break has given him more chances to shine.

He impressed last weekend, starting and scoring a sublime goal against Atletico Madrid.

Nonetheless, he was very wasteful in their Champions League tie as they lost 0-2 in the first leg.

Impressive cameo

Rashford disappointingly found himself on the bench at home to Espanyol in the Catalan derby, but entered the action on 64 minutes.

He grabbed a sublime goal approaching the end of the match, producing a lovely volleyed finish into the bottom corner from Frenkie de Jong’s cross.

It was his second consecutive goal in the league and his first since the reopening of the Camp Nou in the league. Rashford has now scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old had another shot that was well stopped by the Espanyol keeper.

He completed 100% of his passes and only lost possession once as he impressed on the ball for La Blaugrana.

The attacker also helped out defensively, blocking two shots for the home side.

Rashford and FC Barcelona now face an epic challenge trying to overturn a two-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Future

On a personal level, Rashford will be hoping to continue scoring or assisting to secure a permanent move to the Catalans this summer.

Barca can secure a deal for around £25 million, but there have been reports that the club is undecided on whether this is the best use of their limited funds.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Espanyol

Metric Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.37 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.85 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Touches 17 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 1 Total carrying distance 11.7 m Carries 2 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 11.2 m Progressive carrying distance 3.9 m Longest progressive carry 3.4 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 10/10 (100%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/7 (100%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/3 (100%) Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 2 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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