Bruno Fernandes powerless to stop limp United falling to Leeds humiliation



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sparked moments of inspiration, yet even that couldn’t save his side from a 2-1 loss to Leeds United.

Defeated

Having not played for 24 days, United finally returned to action as they hosted Leeds at Old Trafford. Some rustiness was inevitable, but just how much was unclear and Leeds took full advantage.

United suffered an early setback as Noah Okafor took advantage of some pitiful defending to give the visitors the lead. Okafor was at it again at the half-hour mark, thumping the ball into the back of the net after United failed to clear their lines.

Things went from bad to worse for the Red Devils when Lisandro Martinez was sent off for violent conduct. The Argentina international was judged to have pulled Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair while challenging for an aerial duel.

Down to ten men, United refused to relent and found a lifeline in the 69th minute. Casemiro rose to meet a superb Fernandes delivery and headed home.

The Brazilian midfielder came close to drawing United level with another headed attempt but it was cleared on the line by Calvert-Lewin.

The loss is Michael Carrick’s second since he was named Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement. Several United players underperformed but one who can still hold their head high is Fernandes.

Fernandes’ performance

Beyond his assist, Fernandes made five key passes.

He whipped in 15 crosses, four of which found a teammate. His passing numbers showed 50 completions from 66 attempts, giving him a 76% accuracy rate. From his 12 long balls, eight reached their intended destination. The United skipper touched the ball 87 times.

On the defensive side, Fernandes contributed with two successful tackles from two attempts, one clearance, and three times as many recoveries.

The Portugal international delved into four ground duels, coming out on top twice. He won the one aerial duel he contested.

Stat Value Assists 1 Key passes 5 Crosses (accurate) 15 (4) Accurate passes 50/66 (76%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 38/52 (73%) Passes in own half (acc.) 12/14 (86%) Long balls (accurate) 8/12 (67%) Def. contributions 3 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 4 (2) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 1 Touches 87

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Fernandes tried his hardest, but in the end, it didn’t really matter for United. Next up for him and his teammates is a trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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