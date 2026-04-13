Carlos Baleba: Where Man United are in pursuit of Brighton midfielder

Manchester United’s intention to overhaul their midfield is no secret at this point, and an all but sealed Champions League qualification would provide more ammunition to their recruitment team.

Casemiro is in the final weeks of his eventful four-year stint at Old Trafford, and Manuel Ugarte, who has never quite got his career in England off the ground, also appears to be edging close to a departure.

United are widely expected to add at least two first-team-ready midfielders, with a report now claiming the Red Devils are in a strong position to get a deal for one of their targets over the line.

Manchester United confident of signing Carlos Baleba

According to Theatre of Red’s Shaun Connolly, Manchester United remain “confident in securing” the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has emerged as Jason Wilcox’s primary midfield target, but Baleba has “retained his long-term admirers in Carrington, and there is a growing belief that the Douala native could still make the long trip North despite his current predicament.”

It is claimed United and Brighton were approximately £50 million apart in their valuations of Baleba when the Mancunians contacted the Seagulls late in last summer’s window. The former Lille prodigy was valued at more than £100m at the time.

A partial setback did little to deter United, and time spent would aid in “achieving necessary legwork ahead of a move next summer.”

The report adds: “Our sources advise us of a renewed belief in sealing the player’s signature this summer with a fee far closer to internal valuations.”

Carlos Baleba and Manchester United are on the same page

It is further believed that personal terms would present no issues.

Baleba’s profile remains “an ideal match” for the United squad despite the Cameroonian falling down the pecking order under Fabian Hurzeler this season.

Carlos Baleba Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 26 Minutes per game 51 Touches per game 30.2 Key passes per game 0.2 Accurate passes per game 18.5 Interceptions per game 1.0 Tackles per game 1.1

Source: Sofascore

The 22-year-old’s defensive prowess, athleticism, and awareness to occupy space across the field would help United fill the void left by the departing Casemiro.

Though not among the preferred list of targets, Wolves’ man Joao Gomes is another Premier League midfielder on United’s radar. However, recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Brazilian favours joining Liverpool over the Red Devils.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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