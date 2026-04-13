Home » Confirmed Man United XI vs. Leeds: Mainoo misses out as Sesko starts

Confirmed Man United XI vs. Leeds: Mainoo misses out as Sesko starts

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Carrick


Manchester United are back in action this evening when they welcome Leeds United.

With Aston Villa and Chelsea dropping points over the weekend, United have the chance to put some distance between themselves and their rivals in the race to secure Champions League football.

Here is the confirmed XI ahead of the contest.

Defence

Senne Lammens has unsurprisingly been selected to start in goal.

Diogo Dalot has seemingly been deemed not to be ready yet after missing the training camp in Dublin Ireland. As such, Noussair Mazraoui starts at right-back. Luke Shaw starts on the opposite flank.

In the absence of Harry Maguire due to suspension, Carrick has opted for a central defensive pairing of Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez. The Argentina international has missed the past few weeks with a calf issue but has now made a timely return to action.

Midfield

Carrick has rarely tinkered with his midfield set-up since he was named as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement.

However, he has been forced into a change due to Kobbie Mainoo’s absence. Casemiro partners Manuel Ugarte in the pivot.

According to Rich Fay of Manchester World, Mainoo misses out due to a minor injury.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the playmaking role as he continues his bid to break the Premier League assist record (20), which is jointly held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Attack

Matheus Cunha will slot into his usual left-sided attacking role, with Amad occupying the opposite channel.

Bryan Mbeumo has been dropped, with Benjamin Sesko tasked with the burden of leading the line for the Red Devils.

Confirmed United XI vs. Leeds: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Substitutes: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, T.Fletcher, Mount, Lacey, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 8pm.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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