David Raum: United make key decision over pursuit of RB Leipzig ace

Manchester United remain heavily linked with a move for Yan Diomande, but he may not be the only RB Leipzig star on their wish list. The Red Devils are preparing for a major summer transfer window, during which their midfield is likely to undergo significant changes.

Casemiro is in the final months of his contract and is set to leave as a free agent. Manuel Ugarte’s future also remains unclear after being relegated to the bench by the Brazilian in recent times.

Meanwhile, the English giants are likely to consider attacking reinforcements before the start of the new season. Recent reports have suggested that they have their eyes on Diomande for the job, although Koln prodigy Said El Mala could also be a target.

United could even be tempted to sign a new left-back at the end of the season, given the uncertainties surrounding the future of Luke Shaw.

An omnipresent figure in the starting XI

Shaw has started every Premier League game for the Red Devils this season and appears to have put his injury troubles behind him. However, the Englishman is approaching the final 12 months of his contract and has yet to sign a new deal.

Shaw, who will turn 31 in July, was a revelation as the left-sided centre-back in former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. He has also shifted seamlessly to his natural left-back position since caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s arrival.

The Red Devils signed Patrick Dorgu to strengthen the left-back position in January last year, but the wing-back’s impressive performances in the left-forward role have hinted at a possible change in position. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can operate as Shaw’s cover, but are only stop-gap solutions for the role.

The Premier League giants are likely to consider succession plans for Shaw soon, given his poor injury record and his age. It now appears that they have identified a capable replacement in the Bundesliga.

United monitoring David Raum

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Leipzig captain David Raum. The report states: “Liverpool and Manchester United scouts were watching RB Leipzig at the weekend, and there is nothing unusual in that, as they have been tracking wing starlet Yan Diomande very closely in recent months, but TEAMtalk can reveal another player was a big reason for their presence.”

“Sources have confirmed that Leipzig captain David Raum has also emerged as a player of significant interest to both Premier League giants in recent months.”

The Leipzig skipper has been in red-hot form this season, registering three goals and eight assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. His contract expires at the end of next season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

David Raum Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 28 28 3 6 6 - 2,476' DFB-Pokal 4 4 - 2 1 - 360' Total 32 32 3 8 7 - 2,836'

The report states that the 27 year old could be a fine option for the Premier League duo, adding: “Raum’s profile – combining top-level experience, leadership and attacking quality – makes him an appealing option for both clubs.”

The report, however, suggests that Leipzig are eager to hold on to their prized asset. Meanwhile, Castello Lukeba’s proposed departure could ease the German club’s financial burden, which could prompt them to offer new deals to both Raum and Diomande.

Final Thoughts

Raum could be a strong replacement for Shaw, and his contract situation could also make him an attainable target for the Red Devils. The German’s ability to make an impact in the final third and his excellent fitness record could even make him an upgrade on the Englishman.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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